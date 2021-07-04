“BENEFIT” sponsors a Study Hall at the BIBF’s new building in Bahrain Bay

Listen to this article now

BENEFIT, the Kingdom’s innovator and leading company in Fintech and electronic financial transactions services announces its strategic partnership with the Bahrain Institute of Banking & Finance (BIBF), as it joins the corporate sponsorship project within the BIBF new iconic building at Bahrain Bay.

The agreement to this effect will see a study hall named after BENEFIT, at the BIBF’s new state-of-the-art building, with an expected inauguration later this year to serve the training needs of the financial sector in the Kingdom of Bahrain and beyond. This partnership will increase brand awareness and reinforce the positioning of BENEFIT as one of the pioneering Fintech Services company in the Kingdom.

On this occasion, Mr. Abdulwahed AlJanahi, CE of BENEFIT, stated, “We are pleased to support the BIBF as it embarks on this new educational landmark, given its commitment to serve the financial services sector through the training and development of the workforce in the Kingdom of Bahrain.” He also added, “This sponsorship is in line with our social responsibility initiatives, especially towards the support of educational institutions in the Kingdom of Bahrain.

On his part, the BIBF Director, Dr. Ahmed Al Shaikh stated, “We are extremely honoured to have the support of BENEFIT – the leading fintech services provider in Bahrain – to launch our new iconic building in Bahrain Bay, which marks an important milestone in the development of Bahrain’s financial services sector, the educational sector and the national economy as a whole.” He also added, “This large-scale project comes in line with the BIBF’s expansion plan to further accommodate the growing demand and improve the learning experience, contributing to Bahrain’s skyline as an iconic symbol of modern architecture and distinguished educational edifice.” The construction on the BIBF’s new landmark commenced earlier last year with a total structural area of 25,000 square meters that stands as a luxury waterfront development; providing the latest technologies, cutting-edge facilities and digital innovation to ensure the highest standards of efficiency, and a unique learning experience.