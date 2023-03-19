BENEFITPAY LAUNCHES BETA TEST FOR ENHANCED IN-APP FEATURES

- Advertisement -

BENEFIT, the Kingdom’s innovator and leading company in Fintech and electronic financial transactions service, has announced the upcoming release of BenefitPay’s beta test launch under the tagline “You Inspire, We Deliver”, dedicated to capturing feedback to further enhance the application’s functionalities and user experience.

The public will be able to participate in BenefitPay’s open beta test, which will welcome consumer feedback, highlight their expectations within the app, and suggest new innovations, which BENEFIT will seek to implement in the new revamped version of the BenefitPay application by downloading the Beta test from the official website of Benefit company.

On this occasion, BENEFIT’s Head of Business Development & Services – Ahmed Almahri commented, “We are thrilled to introduce Beta testing and engage with our users to co-create innovative product features. We are taking a significant step toward developing the strongest electronic wallet payment app yet. This is an enhancement to the service that our customers great value in their everyday lives – therefore, it has never been more important that we solicit their feedback.”

“BENEFIT is dedicated to supporting the local community in prospering by providing them with customer-centric and unparalleled payment solutions that satisfy all of their cashless payment needs. The beta testing period will last a few weeks, with enrolled consumers invited to provide feedback using the channels and contact email offered within the BenefitPay application. Our enhanced features will provide a dynamic, innovative, and agile solution to payment acceptance and greater autonomy,” He added.

BenefitPay has always been at the forefront of delivering user friendly, seamless, and quick cashless payments, and the beta testing process will generate valuable insight into customers’ wants and needs, empowering them further by cementing the application’s efficient and streamlined operations. It is also worth noting that BenefitPay has witnessed substantial growth in the number of users from all industries and segments, with over 900K active users.