Benefit’s FinTech video competition concludes with a successful closing ceremony

BENEFIT, the Kingdom’s innovator and leading company in Fintech and electronic financial transactions service, has announced the closing ceremony of the annual ‘BENEFIT FinTech Award Series’ – Video Competition edition in partnership with the American University of Bahrain (AUBH). The award ceremony took place in the AUBH campus.

The video competition was open to all university students in Bahrain, who enrolled in a series of workshops highlighting topics such as video editing and production, led by AUBH faculty, Dr. Mohamed Mukhtar and Mr. Khalid AlHasan, as well as Mr. Jaan AlBlooshi, an expert in the field,=. =. The ceremony was attended by AUBH Provost, Dr. Jeff Zabudsky, BENEFIT’s AGM for Marketing & PR, Mr. Nezar Maroof, as well as management, academic faculty, and students, where they watched the 6 final qualified videos, with each group presenting their video concept.

The judging panel featured Ali Beshara, Head of Information Security & Risk Management at BENEFIT, Adel AlKooheji, Senior Manager – Digital Channel at BENEFIT, and Hamad BuSaad, Head of Retail Marketing at the National Bank of Bahrain (NBB) as an industry expert.

Hanan Hasan, Manager – PR & Corporate Communication at BENEFIT, commented, “At BENEFIT, we take great pride in fostering educational and practical interaction with the youth, where they can be part of the greater FinTech community, interact with industry professional to meet certain business requirements with a creative approach . The competition was designed to showcase students’ entrepreneurial spirit in this sector in an innovative and informative manner, and this award ceremony recognized the students’ outstanding accomplishment. We are pleased to have successfully collaborated with AUBH to promote this significant effort.”

AUBH Dean of Students, Dr. Amal AlAwadhi, commented, “It is with great pride that we celebrate our students’ success on this occasion. The students worked hard on their projects and invested time and effort in coming up with fresh concepts. The students displayed innovation, determination, and creativity throughout the process. In line with our mission of providing students with opportunities to realize their personal and professional goals in an engaging environment while fostering creativity, this initiative has empowered students and helped them discover their potential. It was a pleasure partnering with BENEFIT on such an initiative and we look forward to more effective and value-driven opportunities.”

BENEFIT awarded the successful participants with the following cash prizes: 1st place: BD 600, 2nd place: BH 500, 3rd place: BD 400, as well as a trophy to commemorate their accomplishment. All other students who participated received BD 200 as well as a participation certificate. The strongest videos were selected based on a number of factors, including their ability to highlight vital concepts while being creative.

Following a successful edition, the students expressed their gratitude for the opportunity to interact with the fintech and cybersecurity industries, better understand their requirements, and put their study into practice.