BEN’S COOKIES BRINGS BACK THEIR LIMITED-EDITION RAMADAN TINS

Ben’s Cookies is bringing back their Limited Edition Ramadan Tins. Celebrate the Holy Month with a selection of mouth-watering cookies that come in two sizes: a small tin with 4 cookies for AED 78 and large tin with 8 cookies for AED 135.

Customers can choose any cookie flavor from an extensive range of options including classic Chocolate Chunk cookies such as Milk Chocolate, Dark Chocolate, and Triple Chocolate Chunk Cookies. For those looking for something a little more unique, there are exciting options like the White Chocolate & Macadamia Cookie, Milk Chocolate & Praline Cookie, and the Vegan Milk Chocolate Chunk Cookie that was released in late 2022.

The Ramadan Tins are the perfect addition to any iftar spread, or as a sweet treat to enjoy during suhoor. These tins are available for a limited time only, so make sure to grab them before they’re gone!

Available at all Ben’s Cookies stores across the UAE and online delivery platforms Deliveroo, Chatfood, Careem, and Talabat.