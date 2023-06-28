BENT announced that it has recently obtained membership in the Telecommunications union

- Advertisement -

BNET, the national company responsible for providing broadband network services in the Kingdom of Bahrain, announced that it has recently obtained membership in the Telecommunications Standardization Sector of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU-T), becoming the sole entity representing the Kingdom in the telecommunications Standardization Sector of the ITU. The ITU is an independent specialized agency of the United Nations and plays a crucial role in defining and standardizing international standards for the Information and Communication Technology (ICT) sector.

BNET, the sole telecommunications company in Bahrain to join the International Telecommunication Standardization Sector (ITU-T), has gained access to a dynamic platform where leading international experts in the sector meet to collaborate and participate in the development and formation of unified recommendations for the telecommunications sector. This contributes to technological progress and enhances interoperability of systems on a global scale, making BNET an active player in shaping the future of the sector.

For his part, His Excellency Sh. Ali bin Khalifa Al Khalifa, Chairman of BNET, commented: “We are pleased to join the ITU Telecommunications Standardization Sector (ITU-T). This is a significant achievement for BNET and the Kingdom of Bahrain. We would like to express our gratitude to His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince, and Prime Minister, for his continued support of the communications and information technology sector. We are committed to continuing to contribute to the development of this sector in line with national aspirations.”

Mr. Ahmed bin Jaber Aldoseri, CEO of BNET, commented: “We are proud to be granted membership in the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) Telecommunications Standardization Sector (ITU-T). It demonstrates our commitment to excellence in our various services and dedication to being at the forefront of telecommunications technology and standards. We are excited to have the opportunity to shape the future of the international communications and information technology industry alongside leaders and professionals from across the world.”