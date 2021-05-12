BEO Organizes An Exclusive Event with Seef Properties at ‘Al Liwan’ Project

Bahrain Entrepreneurship Organization (BEO) has organized in collaboration with Seef Properties, one of the leading integrated real estate development companies in the Kingdom of Bahrain, an event at Al Liwan Project; the Company’s latest project in Hamala area in the Northern Governorate.

In the event, BEO Chairwoman, Mrs. Feryal Abdulla Nass gave a welcome speech while highlighting the achievements of BEO along with Seef Properties CEO Mr. Ahmed Yusuf and Al Zain Jewellery as the sponsors of the event.

Mr. Yusuf briefed the delegation on Al Liwan facilities, which include the housing, retail, entertainment, and hospitality sectors, and other investment and tourism elements in the presence of BEO Board members, members, high profile delegations and officials in charge of the project.

The Bahrain Entrepreneurship Organization was established in May 2019 in the Kingdom that encourages increasing the area of entrepreneurship and startups by urging young people and women in particular in Bahrain to launch and develop their own businesses.

BEO’s goals focus on providing an environment that stimulates creativity and innovation, exchanging experiences in the economic field to reach the global level, and developing solutions that contribute to the means and services that support the development of the economy and enhance competitiveness, in addition to providing opportunities to develop the capabilities of the youth of both genders in the field of innovation and creativity.

Al Liwan project embodies the Bahraini heritage and authenticity to express it in a modern style, which is supported by its unique design and advanced facilities that will contribute to covering the various needs of customers, thanks to its inclusion of 136 different stores and restaurants.

The project has recently witnessed the signing of many leasing contracts with many leading local and international brands, with the leasing rate of available space reaching 60%, and the flagship Starbucks coffee shop in the project has already opened to be the first store that receives customers at Al Liwan.

On this occasion, Ms. Nass said: “We would like to express our gratitude and appreciation to Seef Properties for hosting us. We are proud of the strong relations bonding us with the Company, as it is among our key partners and the most prominent supporters of entrepreneurship, entrepreneurs and women entrepreneurs in the Kingdom and as a token of appreciation the awards were presented to the CEO of Seef properties and Al Zain Jewellery.”

She further added: “We would also like to express our admiration for what we saw at Al Liwan, which is considered one of the unique real estate development projects in the Kingdom, considering the multiplicity and diversity of its facilities, and the attractive environment it provides for investors and commercial companies, making it one of the ideal options for businessmen and businesswomen of all specialities. We commend the great contributions of Seef Properties in supporting the national economy and upgrading the level of real estate development, entertainment, retail and hospitality sectors in the Kingdom.” For his part, Mr. Yusuf said: “We are delighted to welcome BEO’s Chairwoman and board members at Al Liwan project, which is anticipated to soon become a key destination for those seeking a modern lifestyle within a comfortable and environmentally friendly atmosphere, thanks to the residential, entertainment and commercial features it encompasses, making it an exceptional project in the Kingdom of Bahrain in general and at the level of the Northern Governorate in particular. We are also pleased that the project will be the preferred destination for investors and businessmen with the increasing demand of companies and prominent brands to reserve rental space for them in the project to establish various retail stores to meet the needs of visitors of all tastes and age groups.”