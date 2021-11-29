Best 2021 Laptop You Can Get in Bahrain

Listen to this article now

Today, many top laptop makers have launched 14-inch models and Huawei, the iconic tech giant is becoming a prominent force in this marketplace with laptops that not only offer outstanding performances but also look aesthetically pleasing while retaining a practical size factor for utmost portability.

Huawei recently announced the launch of the new 14.2-inch HUAWEI MateBook 14s – the 2.5K high-performance intelligent laptop. As a new addition to the HUAWEI MateBook Series designed for smart products, the new laptop is steeped in the MateBook DNA, combining aesthetic design, powerful performance, innovative features, and smart office experience. Meanwhile, it breaks new ground with its 2.5K 90hz Huawei FullView touch Display, 11th Gen Intel® CoreTM Processors, Super Device capabilities, such as all-scenario device collaboration that blends creativity into everyday life, delivering a brand-new, smart office experience.

2.5K 90Hz Huawei FullView touch Display

The HUAWEI MateBook 14s uses a slim body design featuring sharpened edges. It has a 2.5K 90Hz HUAWEI FullView touch Display with a productivity-friendly aspect ratio of 3:2 and a high screen-to-body ratio of 90%. Despite including a front-facing camera, the screen still offers immersive viewing. Whether for content browsing or editing, it gives professionals more space to unleash their potential. Huawei’s new laptop comes with a display that supports up to a 90Hz refresh rate for a smoother visual experience than a traditional 60Hz display. The new laptop provides dual-eye protection for users with its TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light (Hardware Solution) and Flicker-Free certifications, which help users alleviate eye fatigue, thus protecting their eyes.

Powerful Core Performance

The HUAWEI MateBook 14s packs outstanding performance into its sleek and lightweight body. It is configured with the latest and powerful 11th Gen Intel® Core™ Processor and Intel® Iris® Xᵉ integrated graphics. The performance mode can be activated by pressing the “Fn + P” keys shortcut that boosts the CPU TDP to 45W. With support for an updated 1 Terabyte hard drive (NVMe PClef SSD, HUAWEI MateBook 14s allows users to stay productive, unleash creativity and multitask with ease. In addition, the HUAWEI MateBook 14s has 16GB LPDDR4x dual-channel RAM and supports up to 1TB NVMe PCIe SSD. With incredible read and write speeds, the laptop can easily handle large-file storage and compression needs, facilitating a smooth multitasking experience.

Super Device Capabilities Enabling a True Smart Office Experience

The new laptop expands on the HUAWEI Super Device capabilities with innovative all-scenario device connectivity features. This laptop can connect wirelessly with compatible smartphones such as the newly launched HUAWEI nova 9, or with tablets like the 12.6-inch HUAWEI MatePad Pro and with monitors like the new HUAWEI MateView via a USB-C cable or wirelessly providing futuristic multi-device collaboration and cross-device file sharing with simple drag and drop gestures.

The new HUAWEI MateBook 14s Leverages the distributed capabilities of the Super Device to boost productivity and creativity. Users can wirelessly project the 12.6-inch HUAWEI MatePad pro to the HUAWEI MateBook 14s to enjoy the new features of the PC-Tablet Multi-screen Collaboration that comes with three modes; Mirror, Extend and Collaborate. In Mirror Mode, as the name implies, a user can mirror the HUAWEI MateBook 14s screen to a tablet’s display, allowing them directly work on files and annotate documents, or draw/sketch on your laptop with MPen of the tablet. There is also Extend Mode that transforms your tablet into a second screen, providing extra screen space to display more content, great for online shopping or when browsing the Internet and there are so many items to explore! Lastly, the innovative Collaborate Mode enables cross-platform interactions between Windows and Android, allowing users to transfer content such as text, images, and documents between connected devices with a simple drag and drop!

Based on Huawei’s distributed technologies, PC-Smartphone Multi-screen Collaboration features help bridge the gap between Windows and Android operating systems at the ground level, enabling seamless all-scenario cross-device collaboration, file sharing, and multi-screen control. Under Multi-screen Collaboration, the recently launched HUAWEI nova 9 can be connected with the HUAWEI MateBook 14s to form a powerful Super Device. Once connected, the laptop can access mobile files, and open up to three mobile app windows while the smartphone can function as the PC’s thumb device, enabling distributed folders and making cross-device file management easier than ever.

Moreover, users can connect the laptop with the new HUAWEI MateView via cable or wirelessly to have an extra screen providing an immersive viewing space while also wirelessly projecting the screen of the 12.6-inch HUAWEI MatePad Pro onto the HUAWEI MateBook 14s. The benefit of having this trio set up is the easy one-slide swapping of wireless and wired connections which lets easily switch between smart office mode and personal time mode.

Super Battery Life and 90W HUAWEI SuperChargeTM

As well as the high performance, the HUAWEI MateBook 14s offers great battery life with a 60Wh high-capacity battery that helps get rid of low-battery anxiety. Coupled with a pocketable 90W power adapter, the laptop can work for up to 3 hours of productivity work with only a 15-minute charge. The power adapter also supports HUAWEI SuperChargeTM for a selected range of Huawei smartphones and tablets. The versatile power adapter makes packing for traveling a lot easier.

Smart Connectivity and Seamless Interactions

Huawei has something for audiophiles, also. HUAWEI SOUND® makes its debut with the HUAWEI MateBook 14s to bring an enjoyable audio experience. A quad-speaker array is included on the new laptop, consisting of two tweeters and two woofers that produce powerful bass and crisp trebles. The speakers support Huawei’s Sound Field Reproduction algorithms to create high-quality sounds coming from each side. Four microphones sitting on the edges provide sound pickup from a distance of up to 5 metres. The AI noise cancellation technology makes every sound crystal clear. The HUAWEI MateBook 14s comes with the industry’s first Personal Voice Enhancement technology to eliminate ambient noise whilst picking up the user’s voice, so they can be heard loud and clear in calls, conferences, or meetings.

The innovative tactile keyboard offers a comfortable and enjoyable typing experience. With 1.5mm key travel and Huawei’s proprietary Soft-landing Design, the keyboard provides tactile feedback and makes typing with HUAWEI MateBook 14s an enjoyment, even for an extended session.

Other innovative features include the Fingerprint Power Button, face recognition, and Wi-Fi 6 to contribute to a smooth and secure smart office experience.

Choosing a laptop can be daunting and a bit complicated. There are multiple aspects to consider, from screen size, resolution, processing power, and speeds to innovative all-scenario device collaboration features. The newly launched HUAWEI MateBook 14s certainly ticks all the above boxes making it the most coveted and in-demand 14-inch 2021 laptop right now in Bahrain.