Best 2022 Flagship Phones in Bahrain and Why You Should Go for the HUAWEI Mate50 Pro.

The best flagship phones have become integral tools for not only navigating modern life but also making it easier. They come with iconic designs that complement your sense of fashion; they also provide cutting-edge imaging technology to capture what you want in pixel perfect quality. You can also wallow in their solid reliable performance – in short, the best smartphone needs to be able to do it all.

With that in mind, one brand has continually pushed the envelope on what is possible from a smartphone – Huawei. With the release of its latest flagship smartphone, the HUAWEI Mate50 Pro, which is labelled as the futuristic tech flagship smartphone with the best Ultra Aperture XMAGE camera. Huawei has continued to innovate in ways that significantly push the limits of tech innovations and boundaries

Huawei’s latest flagship is not only a work of art, but it is also a tech wonder so here’s why we chose it as our favourite flagship phone in Bahrain this 2022

Iconic Symmetrical Space Ring Design

Aesthetics are essential – apart from functionality, smartphones have become a vital part to everyone’s sense of fashion. Heralding in a new era for smartphones, the HUAWEI Mate50 Pro presents a classic look paired with a futuristic face that is a key fit for every look. Based on an iconic symmetry and Space Ring design, the HUAWEI Mate50 Pro manages to pack a matric camera by splitting the camera lens, achieving a levelled body without any unnatural curves or unattractive periphery.

In addition to the signature Mate Series design language of iconic symmetry and Space Ring Design, the HUAWEI Mate50 Pro also makes use of the elegant Clous de Paris step-patterned embossing design for the first time ever, showcasing a new kind of ordered beauty that is crafted down to the last detail. As a time-honoured embossing process that originated from France, this design pattern was previous found on luxurious wristwatches, jewellery, and other accessories. Through multiple trail productions, the Clous de Paris Pattern was implemented perfectly onto the HUAWEI Mate50 Pro. This was achieved by blending the ring camera layout with the asymmetrical design that eventually revealed eye-opening textures under all lighting conditions.

Ultra Aperture XMAGE Camera

The HUAWEI Mate50 Pro features the cutting-edge Ultra Aperture XMAGE Camera with a 10-size adjustable physical aperture, which incorporates key advances to the optical system, mechanical structure, imaging technology, and image processing. The smart aperture adjusts to match the aperture size with the scene and shooting scenario identified in Auto mode. Switching to Professional mode allows users to manually adjust the depth of field and degree of blur.

Advanced hardware and algorithms are deeply embedded to enhance static image shooting. The Ultra Aperture Camera comes equipped with an F1.4 large aperture, working with the XD Fusion Pro image engine and high light intake, to set the image brightness, light and shadow details, as well as cold and warm comparisons to perfection. Night mode captures photos with highly distinct bright and dark regions, even in dimly lit environments. Portrait mode applies natural background blurring to make the subject stand out from their surroundings. The periscope telephoto camera supports a zoom range of up to 200x, bringing scenes from the great beyond right in front of your eyes.

The wide-angle macro camera magnifies details from tiny worlds, presenting millimetre-level strands and dew droplets with outstanding clarity. The HUAWEI Mate50 Pro also supports macro video shooting and macro picture-in-picture (PiP) to accurately convey scenes in motion.

Outstanding Performance

A smartphone is an essential device for many – and one users take everywhere, even for sports – making knocking it into surroundings inevitable, therefore, a durable screen is extremely vital. With the ultra-reliable HUAWEI Mate50 Pro Kunlun Glass coating which has the first-ever five-star Glass Drop resistance Certification from Switzerland`s SGS, users can go about their day in peace when bringing their phones along with them. The Kunlun Glass coating’s 10-quadrillion level nanocrystals boost glass durability. In short, users can carry their phone on the go without worrying about dropping it and shattering the screen because Kunlun Glass increases drop resistance by 10 times.

Additionally, the HUAWEI Mate50 Pro display provides a window into a crystal-clear world. Combined with the P3 wide colour gamut, fine-tuned colours are calibrated to ensure absolute authenticity. The smartphone comes with a 6.74-inch HUAWEI FullView Display with a screen resolution of 2616 x 1212 pixels and a high refresh rate of 120Hz and 1440Hz PWM dimming to reduce flickering and relieve eye fatigue. Whether users are browsing images or watching videos, each glance is a feast for their eyes.

The HUAWEI Mate50 Pro packs a 4700 mAh battery within its slim body. It offers 66W HUAWEI SuperCharge wired and 50W HUAWEI SuperCharge wireless fast-charging solutions to strike an optimal balance between battery life, fast charging, and portability. Moreover, with an innovative low-battery Emergency Mode that activates when the battery level falls to 1%, SuperEnergy Boosting enables the HUAWEI Mate50 Pro to extend standby time by three hours of standby, or 12 minutes of call time.

Lastly, the SuperStorage feature on the smartphone removes duplicate files in an imperceptible way and compresses rarely used apps. This preserves up to 20GB of space (on a phone with 256GB of ROM), leaving more room for the abundance of photos and videos that today’s users capture.

Visionary User Experience thanks to the Super Device features

The HUAWEI Mate50 Pro is the first smartphone form Huawei to run on EMUI 13, which streamlines daily interactions with effortless one-touch navigation. EMUI 13 introduces Super Device’s SuperHub feature, an innovative file transfer capability with the HUAWEI Mate50 Pro. Users can simply press and hold on any text, pictures, videos and files, drag to SuperHub’s floating window to store the files temporary. Users can then switch to another application, select the files within the SuperHub for a seamless cut and paste. With the batch transfer capability, users can also use SuperHub for multi-files transfer between their smartphone, tablet and PC.

On one hand, it improves efficiency and avoids the process of users switching back and forth between multiple applications and duplicating them. On the other hand, the visual presentation of the copied content allows users to freely combine and arrange the copied content, which brings higher information transmission efficiency. With EMUI 13, Multi-Screen Collaboration now also supports Multi-Window on HUAWEI Notepad and the proprietary Mail app. When the smartphone and PC are connected via Super Device, users can now enable split-screen usage of the mobile apps on the PC screen, bringing more convenience when browsing and using apps.

Additionally, EMUI 13 brings enhanced cross-device collaboration capabilities with Super Device, supporting up to 10 types of smart device connectivity combination and collaboration. The HUAWEI Mate50 Pro can connect more devices such as earbuds, smart glasses, smart screens and laptops with a simple drag, bringing together an inter-connected intelligent service across devices. This means that users can enjoy enhanced smart office, entertainment, fitness and travel experience with Huawei’s suite of smart devices.

To wrap it up, it is obvious from what we mentioned above that the HUAWEI Mate50 Pro is here to revolutionize the flagship segment this year and that is why we had to list it as our favourite phone this 2022

The HUAWEI Mate50 Pro comes in two different types of rear cover, glass and vegan leather. The glass cover is available in two colours, Silver and Black, while vegan leather version comes in Orange and it will be available in Bahrain for pre-orders starting on (8 December 2022) at a price starting at (349.9 BHD) from Huawei’s online platforms as well as City Centre Bahrain, alongside a range of accessories.