Best Artificial intelligence Programming Languages

Artificial intelligence has the prospects of replicating human intelligence in the future. AI is a potential business developer and hence, many might want to understand AI. For efficiently building AI systems one should know at least one programming language and let us make the decision easier for you. Here are some of the best programming languages you can choose from to understand and develop an AI system.

Python

Although Python was created before AI became crucial to businesses, it’s one of the most popular languages for Artificial Intelligence. Python is the most used language for Machine Learning (which lives under the umbrella of AI). One of the main reasons Python is so popular within AI development is that it was created as a powerful data analysis tool and has always been popular within the field of big data.

Lisp

Lisp has been around since the 60s and has been widely used for scientific research in the fields of natural languages, theorem proofs, and to solve artificial intelligence problems. Lisp was originally created as a practical mathematical notation for programs, but eventually became a top choice of developers in the field of AI.

Java

It should go without saying that Java is an important language for AI. One reason for that is how prevalent the language is in mobile app development. And given how many mobile apps take advantage of AI, it’s a perfect match.

C++

C++ is another language that’s been around for quite some time, but still is a legitimate contender for AI use. One of the reasons for this is how widely flexible the language is, which makes it perfectly suited for resource-intensive applications. C++ is a low-level language that provides better handling for the AI model in production. And although C++ might not be the first choice for AI engineers, it can’t be ignored that many of the deep and machine learning libraries are written in C++.

R

R might not be the perfect language for AI, but it’s fantastic at crunching very large numbers, which makes it better than Python at scale. And with R’s built-in functional programming, vectorial computation, and Object-Oriented Nature, it does make for a viable language for Artificial Intelligence.

Julia

Julia is one of the newer languages on the list and was created to focus on performance computing in scientific and technical fields. Julia includes several features that directly apply to AI programming.

Prolog

One of the oldest programming languages, Prolog or logical programming is a powerful framework that works with three elements- facts, rules, and goals. A developer should define all three elements and then Prolog establishes relations between them to reach a certain conclusion by analyzing facts and rules.