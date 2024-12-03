Best In The Arab World

- Advertisement -

Finance and National Economy Minister Shaikh Salman bin Khalifa Al Khalifa honoured as Best Arab Minister

Lamea national programme recognised as the Best Arab Government Project to Empower Young People

Bahrain’s Finance and National Economy Minister Shaikh Salman bin Khalifa Al Khalifa was awarded the Best Arab Minister Award at the Arab Government Excellence Awards ceremony held at the League of Arab States headquarters in Cairo, Egypt. The prestigious event was under the patronage of UAE Prime Minister and Vice President and Dubai Ruler Shaikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

The ceremony saw attendance from notable figures, including UAE Cabinet Affairs Minister Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi and Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit, alongside ministers and officials from across the Arab world.

Expressing pride in receiving the award, Shaikh Salman dedicated the honour to Team Bahrain, attributing the achievement to the leadership of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa and the directives of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister. He reaffirmed Team Bahrain’s commitment to advancing the nation’s comprehensive development through strategic plans and programmes.

Shaikh Salman praised the Arab Government Excellence Awards for nurturing a culture of institutional excellence and highlighting innovative projects in the Arab world. He emphasised the importance of such initiatives in enhancing government efficiency and securing a better future for Arab citizens.

In addition to his accolade, Bahrain celebrated further successes at the awards. The national Lamea programme was named Best Arab Government Project to Empower Young People, and the Alternative Sentencing and Open Prisons initiative was recognised as the best Arab government social development project.

The Youth Affairs Ministry achieved a significant milestone with its Lamea national programme, recognised as the Best Arab Government Project to Empower Young People at the Arab Government Excellence Awards. Minister Rawan bint Najeeb Tawfiqi, received the award, attributing the achievement to the support of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, who prioritises youth empowerment, and the directives of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister.

She highlighted the programme’s alignment with the strategy endorsed by His Highness Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Representative of His Majesty the King for Humanitarian Works and Youth Affairs and Chairman of the Supreme Council for Youth and Sports (SCYS). The strategy aims to enhance the global competitiveness of Bahraini youth by developing their skills through specialised programmes designed to identify, refine, and showcase their talents, positioning them as active contributors to the Kingdom’s development.

The minister emphasised that Lamea has successfully elevated Bahraini youth competitiveness by implementing advanced methodologies to identify and nurture exceptional talent. The programme’s success at the Arab level reflects its significant contributions to youth empowerment and its potential to serve as a model for other nations.

The Arab Government Excellence Awards, launched by the UAE government in partnership with the League of Arab States and the Arab Administrative Development Organisation, aim to enhance government performance, showcase successful experiences, and foster leadership and innovation for a brighter future in the Arab world.