Bestune Regional Conference 2024 Makes a Powerful Debut in Bahrain

The Kingdom of Bahrain recently witnessed a significant event in the automotive industry – the inaugural Bestune Global Conference 2024. This gathering brought together a delegation of 16 Countries, including Bestune’s Vice President, Management, and key personnel from General Distributors across the Middle East, Africa, and Levant countries, alongside of Al Haddad International Motors Management.

Focused on driving future success, the conference provided a platform for in-depth discussions on crucial sales and marketing topics. Attendees also collaborated on developing strategic plans for the coming years. Highlighting exceptional performance within the network, the conference concluded with an awards ceremony. Notably, the Bahrain Team of Al Haddad International Motors, the official Bestune sole distributor in Bahrain, earned recognition with two prestigious awards: Best Sales Achievement Annual Award 2023. Best Marketing Manager for Mr. Imran Ali.