Beyon & Batelco CEO Congratulates Walaa Radhi Winner of “Lamae” Programme

His Highness Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, His Majesty’s Representative for Humanitarian and Youth Affairs presented the winner’s trophy for the 2nd batch of the National Programme “Lamae” to Batelco IT Development Specialist Walaa Radhi at a special ceremony held under his patronage.

“Lamae” programme, which is sponsored by His Highness Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, and implemented by the Ministry of Youth and Sports Affairs with other official bodies, aims to create a strong and rich base of youth competencies, to empower, mold and prepare them to take on leadership roles in various industries in the Kingdom, as the youth are an important component in building a bright future for Bahrain.

Following the event, Beyon & Batelco CEO, Mikkel Vinter and Beyon Chief Human Resources Officer, Faisal Al Jalahma greeted Walaa and congratulated her on the great achievement.

Mr. Vinter commented saying: “We are delighted that a team member from Batelco, part of the Beyon group, won this prestigious trophy and are extremely proud of Walaa’s accomplishment. Walaa has continuously outperformed in the workplace and previously was among the winners of the Batelco Chairman’s Award, which acknowledges team members who have accomplished outstanding achievements. We wish Walaa all the best in her future endeavours.”

“We at Beyon are keen to invest in young talents across all our companies and are committed to career development programmes, designed to enhance skills and competencies. And today, we are delighted to see a successful result of these talent development efforts.”

Walaa Radhi commented on her win saying “I’m extremely honoured to have won in the national leadership programme, and to receive this prestigious recognition. I also feel proud and privileged to have gotten the opportunity to represent Batelco and I would like to thank everyone who supported and helped me achieve my ambitions.”