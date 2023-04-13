Beyon Connect and B2Brouter Partner to Launch the ‘OneExpress’ e-Invoicing Platform in the GCC and MENA Regions

- Advertisement -

OneExpress, powered by B2Brouter, is a secure e-Invoicing portal that allows B2B and B2G transmission of standardized eDocuments where users can issue and receive electronic invoices, orders, payments and tax clearance

Beyon Connect, part of the Beyon Group, has announced a strategic partnership with B2Brouter, a prominent global player in the e-Invoicing market. The purpose of the partnership is to provide an e-Invoicing platform and technology services to small and medium sized companies in the MENA region, where e-Invoicing is set to become mandatory in many countries.

Beyon Connect is planning to launch OneExpress in the coming months to provide businesses with access to cutting-edge e-Invoicing technology and support services. This will support organisations with complying with regulations, while optimizing their invoicing processes and reducing costs.

B2Brouter is well established in Europe and Asia, with over 150,000 customers using its easy-to-use e-Invoicing solutions to streamline their invoicing and e-commerce processes. By partnering with Beyon Connect, B2Brouter will bring its expertise and established platform to the GCC and MENA regions, which represent a huge potential market for e-Invoicing services as the tax and e-Invoicing regulations in the region align with global standards and frameworks, such as Peppol.

- Advertisement -

Beyon Connect CEO Christian Rasmussen commented on the partnership saying, “We are excited to partner with B2Brouter enabling us to bring our e-invoicing platform OneExpress powered by B2Brouter’s established technologies, to the MENA region.”

“Our goal is to help businesses in the region grow and thrive both locally and globally, and the potential synergy between OneExpress and our trusted OneID and OneBox platforms will allow secure communication of critical eDocuments with verified entities.”

“We are thrilled to partner with Beyon Connect to bring our e-Invoicing solutions to the MENA region,” said Oriol Bausa Peris, CEO of B2Brouter. “Our partnership will enable us to expand our reach and help more businesses streamline their invoicing processes, increase efficiency, whilst remaining compliant with the relevant regulations and global standards.”