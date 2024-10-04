Beyon Cyber Enhances Collaboration with Fortinet

- Advertisement -

Beyon Cyber, part of the Beyon Group, has taken significant strides in advancing its collaboration with global cybersecurity leader Fortinet, following a high-level meeting with the company’s Global COO at their headquarters in Sunnyvale, California. This strategic engagement underscores Beyon Cyber’s commitment to accelerating growth across the GCC region through direct partnerships with leading global cybersecurity firms.

During the visit, Beyon Cyber’s executive team, CEO Dr. Shaikh Khalid Al Khalifa, CTO Abubakar Mohd, and Head of Products & Partnerships Irfan Deen held discussions with senior counterparts from Fortinet, including Fortinet’s Global COO John Whittle, Field CTO Alex Samonte, and Bahrain’s Country Manager- Saad Alrashed. The meeting discussions focused on advancing shared goals, exploring future collaborative opportunities, and aligning growth initiatives to address the evolving cybersecurity needs of the region.

The visit served as a platform to deepen Beyon Cyber’s understanding of Fortinet’s advanced technologies, particularly in areas of security operations, threat detection, and mitigation. By combining Beyon Cyber’s regional expertise with Fortinet’s world-class solutions, the two companies are set to unlock new avenues for delivering cutting-edge, comprehensive, and integrated security solutions tailored to businesses in Bahrain and the wider region.

This collaboration represents a major milestone in Beyon Cyber’s strategic mission to provide enhanced value to its clients, while fostering innovation, scalability, and excellence to rapidly expand in regional and international markets.