Beyon Cyber to Acquire Leading Regional Cyber Security Company DTS Solution

- Advertisement -

Beyon Cyber, part of the Beyon Group, has agreed to acquire a majority stake in DTS Solution, a leading regional Cyber Security Advisory, Consulting, and Engineering firm headquartered in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. The deal was signed by Beyon Chief Digital Growth Officer, Shaikh Mohamed bin Khalifa Al Khalifa and DTS CEO Vahe Daghlian, during a ceremony which took place at the Beyon Campus, in Hamala, Bahrain.

85

- Advertisement -

DTS Solution, established in 2011, is a leading cybersecurity provider, offering various advanced services and solutions to combat cybercrime and uplift compliance through its team of highly certified cybersecurity experts. Beyon Cyber is a cybersecurity provider operating the largest private sector CSOC (Cybersecurity Operations Centre) in Bahrain, and offering advanced end-to-end cybersecurity solutions, with managed services and advisory to organizations across Bahrain and the region.

The acquisition of DTS Solution will support Beyon Cyber’s strategic plans to expand its geographical footprint and portfolio of cybersecurity offerings, to ensure the delivery of industry leading cybersecurity products and services that address the challenging security needs.

Commenting on the acquisition, Shaikh Mohamed said, “This is an important milestone for Beyon Cyber that supports its vision of becoming a global cyber security player, and also represents a major step in Beyon’s wider regional expansion strategy.”