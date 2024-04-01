Beyon Hosts Annual Ghabga for its Team Members

- Advertisement -

Beyon’s team members enjoyed a wonderful Ramadan Ghabga night at the Four Seasons Hotel Bahrain Bay. The annual event, hosted by Beyon to show its appreciation for its team members, was held in the hotel’s iconic Ramadan tent, with its elevated décor and lively atmosphere setting the scene for an occasion to remember.

The Ghabga hosted more than 600 of Beyon’s team members, giving them the opportunity to socialize in a fun relaxed setting away from the office. The attendees enjoyed traditional Arabic music and five-star Middle Eastern cuisine, as well as a raffle with great prizes, which added to the excitement of the event.