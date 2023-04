- Advertisement -

Beyon hosted a Ghabga for business customers of the Beyon group of companies, on Wednesday, April 5th, at the Four Seasons Hotel Bahrain Bay. Beyond CEO, Mikkel Vinter, and a number of the company’s executives and team members were in attendance on the occasion.

The attendees had the opportunity to network and socialize with the Beyon team while enjoying a wonderful Ramadan atmosphere.