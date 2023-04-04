Beyon Hosts Ramadan Media Ghabga

- Advertisement -

Beyon hosted a Ghabga for members of the local media on Monday, at the Four Seasons Hotel Bahrain Bay. The annual gathering provided Beyon with the opportunity to show appreciation to the local media for their efforts in highlighting the Company’s news and achievements throughout the year.

Team members from Beyon’s Corporate Communications and Sustainability department welcomed the media representatives from the local daily newspapers, magazines, radio, TV, and social media influencers. During the event, the guests participated in a fun and interactive digital game, giving them the chance to win valuable prizes while enjoying the inviting Ramadan atmosphere.