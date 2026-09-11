Beyon Money Business and BitOasis Bahrain Launch Secure Closed-Loop Wallet Integration

Beyon Money Business, part of the Beyon Group, and BitOasis Bahrain W.L.L., one of the local leading homegrown crypto platforms, have announced the launch of their closed-loop digital wallet integration, enabling customers to seamlessly fund their BitOasis Bahrain crypto accounts directly from their Beyon Money wallets.

The service is now live, providing eligible BitOasis Bahrain and Beyon Money Business customers with a secure, real-time funding experience. Through the integration, users can transfer funds directly from their Beyon Money wallet into their BitOasis Bahrain account without the need for complex external payment steps, creating a faster, seamless journey between fiat and digital assets.

The solution operates within a secure and regulated framework aligned with the Central Bank of Bahrain‘s Crypto-Asset Module (Volume 6 – Capital Markets), reinforcing both companies’ commitment to delivering trusted, compliant digital financial services while supporting the continued growth of Bahrain’s digital economy.

Mohamed Abdulaal AlFahad, Director, Beyon Money Business, said: “The launch of this service represents an important milestone in our strategy to build secure, connected and inclusive digital financial ecosystems. By enabling seamless wallet-to-wallet funding between Beyon Money and BitOasis Bahrain, we are simplifying how customers access digital assets while maintaining the highest standards of security, compliance and user experience.”

Ali Dashti, General Manager of BitOasis Bahrain, commented: “Trust, transparency and ease of use are central to everything we do. This launch reflects our shared commitment to delivering practical innovation that bridges traditional finance and digital assets. Together with Beyon Money Business, we are helping create a more accessible, secure and trusted digital asset ecosystem for our customers.”

The launch represents a significant milestone in the evolution of regulated digital finance, demonstrating how licensed fintech and digital asset providers can work together to deliver secure, compliant and user-friendly financial services. By combining trusted payment infrastructure with regulated crypto services, Beyon Money Business and BitOasis Bahrain are helping to accelerate the responsible adoption of digital assets locally.