Beyon Organizes Exciting Sports Activities for Employees in Celebration of Bahrain Sports Day

Beyon organised a number of sports activities for team members in celebration of Bahrain Sports Day. The activities were held at Beyon’s campus in Hamala, and it included a football tournament and a variety of fitness sessions.

Bahrain Sports Day has become one of the important occasions that contribute to instilling healthy lifestyles and motivating all members of society to participate in the occasion. The government of Bahrain has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to the advancement of sports in all fields throughout the Kingdom.

Commenting on the event, Beyon Sports Day Organizing Committee member, Lulwa Almerbati said: “We place immense importance on Bahrain’s annual Sports Day, and we organized physical activities that suit all team members. Our objective is to encourage a healthy lifestyle while providing an opportunity for colleagues to socialize and connect outside the formal work environment. We firmly believe that occasions such as sports day foster a dynamic, uplifting atmosphere that cultivates positivity and motivation within the workplace.”

“The success of Bahrain Sports Day is a testament to the collective efforts of the government, organizations, and the participants,” she added.

All activities took place at Centraal Club in Hamala, which features a wide range of sports and leisure facilities, including a football field and two new Padel Courts as well as Olive and Vine café and restaurant. In addition to the exciting sports activities, the Sports Day event also included a variety of refreshments and healthy snacks as well as valuable prizes for the winners.