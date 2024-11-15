Beyon Solutions and BAC Sign Partnership During BIAS 2024

- Advertisement -

Beyon Solutions, part of the Beyon Group, and Bahrain Airport Company (BAC) have signed a strategic partnership aimed at enhancing operational efficiency, and emergency response capabilities at Bahrain International Airport. The collaboration marks a major step forward in modernizing Bahrain’s aviation communication infrastructure, designed to meet the complex demands of one of the region’s busiest airports.

The agreement was signed by Beyon Solutions CEO Nicholas Toon, BAC Chief Executive Officer Mohamed Yousif Al Binfalah and Gulf Air Group Chief Technology Officer Ahmed Naeemi during the Bahrain International Airshow 2024, in the presence of senior executives from both companies.

Beyon Solutions CEO Nicholas Toon commented on the occasion saying, “Our partnership with Bahrain Airport Company embodies our commitment to delivering innovative technology that enhances not just operations but the overall travel experience. We are proud to bring our advanced solutions to one of the region’s busiest airports, helping to ensure seamless communication and enhanced safety that aligns with Bahrain’s pursuit of excellence in the aviation sector.”

Bahrain Airport Company Chief Executive Officer Mohamed Yousif AlBinfalah said, “Our partnership with Beyon Solutions has been fundamental towards the modernization of Bahrain International Airport’s communication infrastructure. This collaboration continues to significantly enhance operational efficiency, and emergency response capabilities, ensuring our ability to meet the complex operational demands of a leading regional aviation hub, while ultimately reinforcing Bahrain’s role as a vital link in global air travel.”