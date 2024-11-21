Beyon Solutions and Bapco Energies Sign Partnership

- Advertisement -

Beyon Solutions, part of the Beyon group, has signed a partnership agreement with Bapco Energies, the integrated company leading the energy transition in the Kingdom of Bahrain, on the sidelines of Bahrain International Airshow (BIAS) 2024. The agreement aims to enhance the effectiveness of its digital operations by integrating Cisco solutions within the network infrastructure of companies operating under Bapco Energies group. Through the collaboration, Beyon Solutions will bring its expertise as a Cisco Gold integrator, helping to deliver forward-looking digital technology solutions that align with Bapco Energies’ commitment to innovation and excellence within the sector.

The partnership was signed by Beyon CEO and Chairman of Beyon Solutions, Andrew Kvalseth, and Bapco Energies Group Chief Executive Officer, Mark Thomas, in the presence of senior executives from both companies at Bapco Energies’ BIAS Chalet.

Speaking following the signing, Beyon CEO and Chairman of Beyon Solutions Andrew Kvalseth said, “We are proud to partner with Bapco Energies which stands at the forefront of changing Bahrain’s energy landscape. This aligns with Beyon’s objective of partnering with leading organisations that share a mutual commitment to high performance and innovation, and through Beyon Solutions we look forward to collaborating with Bapco Energies to deliver an expansive range of digital technology solutions to support them in achieving their strategic outcomes.”

Bapco Energies Group Chief Executive Officer Mark Thomas emphasized the importance of establishing key partnerships with companies leading the digital growth arena, “Our partnership with Beyon and their digital growth subsidiary, Beyon Solutions, marks a strategic advancement in fortifying our digital infrastructure. With Beyon Solutions, we will be able to utilize Cisco’s advanced architecture, and thereby ensure a robust, secure, and efficient network infrastructure that can support the high-performance demands of our group’s complex energy operations. In the Bapco Energies Group, we process 3.5 million sensor-based data points per hour. This partnership enhances our capacity to drive innovation across Bapco Energies, enabling us to adeptly navigate the evolving landscape of the energy sector.”

Beyon Solutions CEO Nicholas Toon elaborated on the partnership, “As a key player in Bahrain’s energy sector, Bapco Energies manages operations across a diverse portfolio of companies. To meet their growing network infrastructure requirements, Beyon Solutions’ team will develop a customised suite of solutions leveraging key technologies to enhance performance and scalability. This will ensure Bapco Energies and each company und