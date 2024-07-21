Beyon Wins Big at MEA Business Technology Achievement Awards

- Advertisement -

Beyon was announced as the winner of three awards at the recent MEA Business Technology Achievement Awards which took place in Dubai. The annual awards organised by MEA Business recognises organisations for their exceptional innovation, leadership, and excellence in technology in the Middle East and Africa region.

Beyon was awarded the ‘ESG Excellence Achievement Award’ for its numerous sustainability milestones which are being implemented across the group. Meanwhile, Batelco, part of the Beyon group, and Bahrain’s leading telecommunications company, received a ‘Groundbreaking Products & Services Achievement Award’ for its innovative Contactless Fingerprint technology and an ‘Exceptional Products & Services Achievement Award’ for its fixed Broadband services .

A celebratory event was held at Beyon Headquarters to mark the occasion, with Batelco CEO Maitham Abdulla, Beyon Chief Communications & Sustainability Officer Shaikh Bader bin Rashid Al Khalifa, Batelco General Manager Consumer Aseel Mattar and Batelco Chief Technology Officer Rashid Mohamed in attendance, joined by members of their teams.

Beyon’s efforts across a number of key sustainability areas led to its recognition for Sustainability Excellence. The key milestones supporting the award include a significant reduction in carbon footprint achieved by Beyon’s Solar Park through powering one of the company’s Tier III Data Centres, and the introduction of dry robotic cleaning for over 6,300 solar panels daily, with no need for human intervention. Also contributing to ESG excellent is the company’s off-grid mobile sites, the region’s first, which are powered exclusively by solar and wind energy, and the implementation of ‘Recycle it Right’ a new campaign which tackles office equipment waste.

The Groundbreaking Products & Services Achievement Award in the Technology category was awarded to Batelco for its Contactless Fingerprint innovation. The first of its kind service in Bahrain and the GCC enables customers to get a new Batelco mobile line in just one minute by leveraging innovative technology to verify a customer’s fingerprint information instantly.

Batelco was also recognised for its significant contribution to the evolution of fixed Broadband services. The Company’s investment in enhancing its fixed Broadband experience with several initiatives implemented, played a crucial role in taking home the Exceptional Products & Services Achievement Award in the Telecoms category.