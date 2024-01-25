BIA and The Pearl Lounge Were Accredited with the Skytrax 5-Star Rating

- Advertisement -

This recognition highlights Bahrain Airport Company’s commitment to providing exceptional services and facilities at BIA

Bahrain Airport Company (BAC), the operator and managing body of Bahrain International Airport (BIA), announced accrediting Bahrain International Airport and the Pearl Lounge with the prestigious 5-star rating by Skytrax, the world’s top airport and airline rating body, for the third year in a row in recognition of the high standards of its facilities and services.

Skytrax announced the ranking after a detailed Audit at BIA, based on their criteria including direct services for departures, arrivals, diverted flights, airport facilities and customer services, security, immigration, and retail, as well as food and beverage facilities.

This ranking highlight BAC’s commitment to providing exceptional services and facilities to passengers and stakeholders at Bahrain International Airport, further solidifying its position among the world’s elite airports.

Chairman of the Board of Directors of Gulf Air Group, H.E. Zayed R. Alzayani commented on this achievement, “Receiving this prestigious rating for the third consecutive year reflects the unwavering dedication to excellence and reinforces BIA’s position as a global leader in providing world-class aviation facilities and services. We will continue to raise the bar in the aviation industry and set new standards of excellence.”

This recognition further highlights the consistent efforts of Gulf Air Group (GFG) and its subsidiaries to provide an exceptional passenger experience with the highest global standards throughout every touchpoint of the travel journey. GFG remains dedicated to reshaping Bahrain’s aviation industry and fulfilling its vision.

BAC Chief Executive Officer Mohamed Yousif Al Binfalah also commented on this recognition, “I would like to extend my heartfelt appreciation and gratitude to each member of the BIA team for their relentless commitment to delivering exceptional service and ensuring smooth operations at every stage of the passenger journey. This prestigious recognition for the terminal and the Pearl Lounge would not have been possible without their dedication and hard work. This recognition by Skytrax continues to be a great motivator to every member of the airport community.”

Skytrax CEO Edward Plaisted congratulated BIA on obtaining the 5-Star rating, stating, “It is a fabulous achievement for Bahrain International Airport to be awarded with this highest 5-Star Airport Rating. This accolade recognizes the high standards of facilities and staff service being provided to customers at Bahrain International Airport. In addition to an excellent range of facilities and a very pleasant terminal ambience, the terminal layout makes this a very customer-friendly airport.”

In addition to this latest recognition, Bahrain International Airport has received several prestigious accolades in recent years. These include Level 1 accreditation in the ACI Accessibility Enhancement Accreditation program, World’s Best New Airport by Skytrax, World’s Best Airport for Baggage Delivery and the Best Airport Staff in Middle East at the World Airport Awards, the World’s Best New Airport at the Skytrax 2022 World Airport Awards amongst others.

BIA is also part of the Skytrax world Airport Awards voting campaign which provides an opportunity for passengers to share their experiences and contribute to the assessment of airport service quality. To vote for BIA, click on https://linktr.ee/bahrainairport. The results of the passenger voting campaign will be announced during the Passengers Terminal Expo which will be held this year in April 2024.