BIA Earns 5-Star Skytrax Rating for Fourth Year Straight

Bahrain Airport Company (BAC), the operator and managing body of Bahrain International Airport (BIA), announced that BIA has been awarded the prestigious 5-Star rating by Skytrax, the world’s leading airport and airline rating organization, for the fourth consecutive year. This remarkable achievement underscores BAC’s continued dedication to providing exceptional services and facilities, solidifying BIA’s position among the world’s elite airports.

The Skytrax audit, conducted in December 2024, evaluated BIA based on a comprehensive range of criteria, including departures, arrivals, transfers, airport facilities, customer service, security, immigration, retail, and food and beverage offerings. The 5-Star Airport rating is the highest mark of quality distinction awarded by Skytrax and recognizes very high standards of Product and Staff service across the different assessment categories in the Airport environment.

On this occasion, Gulf Air Group Chairman Mr. Khalid Hussain Taqi stated, “Receiving the Skytrax 5-Star Airport rating for the fourth consecutive year is a tremendous honour, a powerful motivator, and a testament of Gulf Air Group and its subsidiaries’ commitment to excellence, with the continued support of the Kingdom of Bahrain’s leadership. We remain focused on innovating and elevating the airport experience even further, solidifying Bahrain’s position as a leading aviation hub”.

BAC Chief Executive Officer Mohamed Yousif AlBinfalah commented, “This prestigious accolade validates BAC’s strategic approach and commitment to a world-class passenger experience at Bahrain International Airport and reflects the dedication of our teams and the strength of the airport community partnerships”.

Edward Plaisted, Chief Executive Officer of Skytrax, said, “Gaining the highest 5-Star Airport Rating is a fabulous achievement for Bahrain International Airport, this being the fourth consecutive year they have gained this airport quality accolade. This 5-Star Airport Rating recognizes the high standards of facilities and service provided to customers at Bahrain International Airport. In addition to an excellent range of facilities and a very pleasant terminal ambience, the airport is constantly striving to enhance the customer experience.”

BAC’s ongoing commitment to enhancing the passenger experience is reflected in this continued recognition. This success is driven by several key features, including a seamless passenger journey facilitated by the terminal’s intuitive design and layout, ensuring quick and easy processes for departing, arriving, and transferring passengers. The abundance of natural daylight, combined with airfield views, stylish design finishes, and curated artwork, creates a comfortable and relaxing atmosphere.

Passenger convenience is prioritized through readily available power outlets and a diverse range of comfortable seating options. Smart security technology expedites the travel process, allowing passengers to keep laptops and liquids in their hand luggage during screening.

Furthermore, a wide array of shopping and dining choices further elevates the passenger experience. For travellers seeking rest or accommodation, the airside Bahrain Airport Hotel provides a variety of options, from spacious family rooms and luxurious standard rooms to compact rooms and state-of-the-art sleeping pods, complemented by a 5-star spa service.

This latest accolade adds to BIA’s growing list of prestigious awards, building upon last year’s milestone achievement of a 5-star Skytrax rating for both Bahrain International Airport and the Pearl Lounge. This continued recognition solidifies BIA’s position as a leader in delivering exceptional service and innovative solutions within the aviation industry.

BIA is also part of the Skytrax world Airport Awards voting which provides an opportunity for passengers to share their experiences and contribute to the assessment of airport service quality. To vote for BIA, click on https://linktr.ee/bahrainairport. The results of the passenger voting will be announced during the Passengers Terminal Expo which will be held this year in Spain in April 2025.