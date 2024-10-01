BIA earns ACI Customer Experience Accreditation

- Advertisement -

Bahrain International Airport (BIA) has reached a significant milestone, as one of the first airports in the Middle East to achieve Airports Council International (ACI) Customer Experience Accreditation – Level 4, joining a select group of 29 airports in the Middle East that have achieved this prestigious accreditation, including 23 airports from Saudi Arabia, Muscat, Salalah, Amman, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah.

This prestigious accreditation, along with ACI Airport Accessibility Enhancement Accreditation – Level 1, was formally awarded to BIA at the ACI Customer Experience Summit & Exhibition event held in Atlanta, USA on September 25th, 2024. This dual achievement underscores BIA’s commitment to delivering a world-class, inclusive, and accessible experience for all passengers.

ACI Customer Experience Accreditation – Level 4, evaluates airports across a wide range of criteria, including passenger feedback, service quality, facility amenities, and accessibility initiatives. This Accreditation program awarded through a rigorous process involving stakeholder engagement and staff development, recognizes BIA’s commitment to understanding passenger needs, implementing a clearly defined customer experience strategy, utilizing robust measurement systems, and fostering a customer-centric culture across all operations.

Bahrain Airport Company Chief Executive Officer, Mohamed Yousif AlBinfalah commented on the achievement, “Achieving Level 4 accreditation is a testament to our dedication to delivering a world-class passenger experience at BIA. This recognition from ACI alongside the Airport Accessibility Enhancement Accreditation, further fuels our commitment to ongoing enhancement and innovation as we strive to set new benchmarks for service excellence and inclusivity in the region.”

Mr. AlBinfalah expressed his gratitude, stating, “This accomplishment wouldn’t be possible without the dedication of the entire BAC team and our valued partners at BIA . Their contributions are invaluable.” He emphasized, “We are dedicated to continuously elevating the customer journey at BIA by actively seeking feedback, embracing innovation, and rigorously with our partners to review our processes. Our goal is to not just meet but exceed passenger expectations at every opportunity.”

By achieving Level 4 accreditation, BIA demonstrates its comprehensive understanding of evolving customer needs and dedication to delivering a world-class travel experience through continuous improvement and innovation.