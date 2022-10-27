BIA releases family area tickets

- Advertisement -

The Bahrain International Airshow 2022 (BIAS) announced that Family Area tickets are available for its upcoming sixth edition.

The show will take place from November 9 to 11 under the patronage of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa and the supervision of Personal Representative of His Majesty the King and the Chairman of the BIAS’ Supreme Organizing Committee His Highness Shaikh Abdullah bin Hamad Al Khalifa.

BIAS is organized by the Ministry of Transportation and Telecommunications (MTT) and the Royal Bahraini Airforce in cooperation with Farnborough International.

The Family Area zone will be open from 10 am to 6 pm over the course of the three-day event.

Visitors will have the opportunity to enjoy the various activities accompanying the Airshow.

The show will include the heritage village that will offer a variety of local products made in Bahrain in collaboration with the Ministry of Social Development, and a food festival in collaboration with the Ministry of Tourism, along with performances from Bahraini folklore.

While the family entertainment area does not include access to the aircraft exhibition area and will be restricted to aviation and business delegates, individuals and families can enjoy watching the pilots show off their skills as they perform exciting shows in the skies above of Sakhir.

Visitors will have the opportunity to meet teams from all over the world, including the UK Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team, the Red Arrows, Global Star day and evening air displays with airborne pyrotechnics fireworks, and the United Arab Emirates’ Cavalry team set to take part.

The family area will also offer a variety of entertainment for kids such as face painting, contests, and games with the participation of their favourite cartoon characters. Educational and fun workshops for kids between 8 and 12 years old will also be held in cooperation with the Ministry of Education and Clever Play.

Tickets for the family area for those 12 years and above are priced at BD5 per day, while entry is free for children under the age of 12.

Tickets can be purchased and used for one of the three days of the Airshow and are sold online on the Bahrain International Airshow website, at all Bahrain Post outlets, and can also be purchased directly from the event’s site at Sakhir.