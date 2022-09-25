BIAS 2022 signs MoU with Vatel Bahrain

- Advertisement -

The Supreme Organising Committee of the Bahrain International Airshow (BIAS 2022) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Vatel Bahrain – International Hospitality School.

- Advertisement -

Under the MoU, a group of Vatel Bahrain students will be trained within the work team of the BIAS 2022, set to be held at the Al-Sakhir Airbase on November 9-11, under the patronage of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa.

The first-of-its-kind initiative is launched based on the interest of BIAS Supreme Organising Committee, led by HM the King’s Personal Representative, His Highness Shaikh Abdulla bin Hamad Al Khalifa, in involving future competencies in important events and creating training opportunities for Bahraini students in BIAS.

Vatel Bahrain Director-General, Shaikh Khalid bin Khalifa Al Khalifa, and BIAS Group Director, Yousif Mohammed Mahmood, signed the MoU, in the presence of Transportation and Telecommunications Minister, Mohammed bin Thamer Al-Kaabi and Tourism Minister, Fatima bint Jaffar Al-Sairafi.

Commenting, the Minister of Transportation and Telecommunications stressed that BIAS is committed to developing Bahraini competencies to achieve optimum benefits for various segments of society, by providing them with distinguished expertise in the field of hospitality, tourism and hotel management, which is in line with Bahrain Economic Vision 2030.

Tourism Minister asserted said that BIAS is an opportunity for national cadres to develop their scientific and practical capabilities by meeting international companies, companies’ representatives, senior officials and important personalities to hone their skills and gain experience in the financial and business sector and enhance the objectives of the curriculum at Vatel Bahrain – International Hospitality School.

Vatel Bahrain chief expressed delight at providing a unique opportunity for the students of the Vatel Bahrain – International Hospitality School to take part in BIAS 2022, which is a prestigious international event that attracts mega companies.

This will contribute to providing those students with the required practical skills in accordance with international standards, through field training, which will boost the role of the hospitality, tourism and hotel sector in the kingdom.