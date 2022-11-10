BIBF, an official knowledge partner in the Eighth edition of Manama Entrepreneurship Week

- Advertisement -

Bahrain Institue of Banking and Finance (BIBF) has announced its participation in the Eighth Edition of Manama Entrepreneurship Week as a knowledge partner. MEW2022 will take place from 27 November to 1 December 2022, under the patronage of H.E. Sheikh Rashid bin Abdulrahman bin Rashid Al Khalifa, Governor of Capital Governorate.

Manama Entrepreneurship Week is an annual celebration of entrepreneurship. It highlights the strength and diversity in the Bahraini entrepreneurship and innovation ecosystem. MEW is a platform thar brings together startups, entrepreneurs, investors, financial and academic institutions, policy makers, tech leaders and youth, for one week of inspiration, learning and networking. MEW is the largest annual locally based entrepreneurship event in the Kingdom of Bahrain.

H.E. Capital Governor met with the Director of BIBF Dr. Ahmed Al Shaikh, where they discussed a number of projects and programmes of common interest, as well as ways to strengthen mutual cooperation in order to reach the joint goals. During His Excellency’s visit to BIBF, the Director of BIBF also announced the launch of a specialised training programme for entrepreneurs, which will be part of the activities of Manama Entrepreneurship Week, organised by the Capital Governorate.

His Excellency Capital Governor praised the Institute’s high-level components and academic programmes, expressing gratitude to all those in charge of the institute and wishing them continued success.His Excellency also reiterated the Capital Governorate’s eagerness to continue collaborating with the Institute in training and development, particularly in areas related to developing the Kingdom’s entrepreneurship sector.

The Director of BIBF expressed his thanks and appreciation for the visit of His Excellency the Capital Governor, which confirmed His Excellency’s interest in learning about the educational services that the Institute offers to students and trainees, stressing the Institute’s readiness to cooperate with the Capital Governorate.