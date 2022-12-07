24 C
BIBF marks Bahrain Women's Day

Bahrain Institute of Banking and Finance (BIBF) honoured its female employees marking Bahrain Woman Day.

In a statement, BIBF hailed the pivotal role of Her Royal Highness Princess Sabeeka bin Ibrahim Al-Khalifa, Wife of His Majesty the King and Supreme Council for Women (SCW) President, to empower Bahraini women and bolster their standing as active partner in national development and progress.

It hailed the contributions of Bahraini women across all fields, stressed the importance of educational and training programmes to meet the needs of the banking and finance sectors and other fields and develop human resources.

Human Resources Director Mia’ad Al Awadhi hailed women’s strides, making up 60% of BIBF overall employees, 545 of the executive management and 25% of the board of directors.

The Institute’s strategy focuses on many initiatives that contribute to supporting the march of Bahraini women and strengthening efforts aimed at increasing their chances of participation in the most vital sectors in the Kingdom.

She stressed the institute’s strategy to support Bahraini women and back efforts to bolster their participation in vital development sectors.

