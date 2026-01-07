BIBF Welcomes Bangladesh Ministry of Finance & Central Bank for Expert Training

The Bahrain Institute of Banking and Finance (BIBF) hosted a high-level group of senior officials and policymakers from the Ministry of Finance and the Bangladesh Bank (Central Bank of Bangladesh). The delegation participated in a specialised five-day training programme focused on Islamic Money Markets.

This programme was part of the BIBF’s mission to share Bahrain’s world-leading expertise in Islamic finance with other countries. By training international regulators and policymakers, the BIBF strengthened Bahrain’s reputation as a global hub for financial excellence and knowledge sharing.

The training covered several key areas, including Shariah-compliant short-term money market instruments and Sukuk, the regulations that govern them and practices from various countries.

Dr Ahmed Al-Shaikh, Chief Executive Officer of the BIBF, said: “We are proud that the BIBF was selected as the training destination for the high-level Bangladeshi delegation. This choice showed global trust in our programmes and our ability to deliver high-quality training. Our goal is to support Bahrain’s role as a world leader in Islamic finance by helping our partner countries build strong financial systems that support their economic growth.”

Dr Rizwan Malik, Head of the Islamic Finance Centre at the BIBF, added: “We designed this programme specifically for decision-makers and policy-makers. Through various case studies and best practices from various countries, we provided a comprehensive understanding of market practices and enhanced knowledge on Shariah compliant money market instruments. Our aim was to give the participants the tools they need to create strong financial structures in Bangladesh using modern Islamic finance solutions.”

For over 40 years, the BIBF has been a top destination for central banks and international firms looking to train their staff, drawing on Bahrain’s advanced banking sector and the Institute’s deep experience.