BIC and Al Salam Bank sign landmark new partnership

Bahrain International Circuit (BIC), ‘The Home of Motorsport in the Middle East’, and Al Salam Bank today announced a new multi-year partnership agreement with Al Salam Bank becoming a Lead Partner and the Official Banking Partner of the circuit.

The new partnership was announced in a signing ceremony held at Bahrain International Circuit, attended by BIC Chairman Arif Rahimi, Chief Executive Sheikh Salman bin Isa Al Khalifa, Al Salam Bank’s Group CEO Rafik Nayed, along with senior management from both organisations.



Through the new partnership, Al Salam Bank will benefit from BIC’s broad international, regional and local platform, which delivers over 420 events per year. The bank will have a major presence at BIC showcasing their brand to millions of fans worldwide. Al Salam Bank will also benefit from world-class client hospitality during major BIC events.



Al Salam Bank will also be a partner at the BIC Fan Village, which takes place in the two weeks ahead of the Bahrain Grand Prix race weekend. This experience is visited by tens of thousands of local and international fans, offering a compelling customer engagement experience.

Furthermore, BIC has appointed Al Salam Bank as its banking partner, leveraging its comprehensive and market-leading financial products and solutions for the circuit’s operations.

Commenting on the occasion, Rafik Nayed, Group Chief Executive Officer of Al Salam Bank, said: “We are delighted to embark on this strategic partnership with Bahrain International Circuit, a national landmark and one of the region’s leading motorsport destinations that reflects Bahrain’s prominent position on the global racing stage. As the largest Bahraini bank, Al Salam Bank remains firmly committed to support initiatives that drive economic growth, enhance tourism, and strengthen international visibility. This collaboration allows us to extend innovative, client-centric banking solutions across one of Bahrain’s most dynamic national platforms, further deepening our community engagement while delivering distinctive financial experiences. We look forward to building a long-term partnership that creates sustainable value for both organisations and contributes to Bahrain’s continued development”.

BIC Chief Executive Shaikh Salman bin Isa Al Khalifa commented: “This landmark partnership brings together two of the most powerful brands in Bahrain. We are therefore delighted to welcome Al Salam Bank as a Lead Partner and Official Banking Partner of the circuit.



“Al Salam Bank are leaders in the region’s banking and asset management industries and I am confident that our partnership will be of significant mutual benefit.



“I would like to thank Rafik Nayed and his team at Al Salam Bank for their partnership, which will further support the development of motorsport in the Kingdom and I look forward to working them to develop this long-term relationship.”