BIC and Alba sign new long-term partnership agreement

Bahrain International Circuit (BIC), ‘The Home of Motorsport in the Middle East’, and Aluminium Bahrain B.S.C. (Alba), the world’s largest smelter on one site, announced today that they have signed a new partnership agreement, building on the long-standing cooperation between the two parties.

The partnership was formalised in a signing ceremony held at the BIC premises in Sakhir attended by BIC Chief Executive Shaikh Salman bin Isa Al Khalifa, Alba CEO Ali Al Baqali, and other senior management officials from both parties.

The new partnership builds on the long-standing cooperation between the parties which has been in place since February of 2009. Through this collaboration, Alba will continue to benefit from a strategic platform at the Circuit which delivers value across a range of international and local markets.

On this occasion, Alba Chief Executive Officer Ali Al Baqali, stated: “The renewed partnership with Bahrain International Circuit isn’t just a continuation, it’s a statement of shared strength and vision. Together we amplify Bahrain’s presence on the global stage, driving mutual success and showcasing our shared ambition for excellence.”

BIC Chief Executive Shaikh Salman bin Isa Al Khalifa said: “We are extremely proud to have signed a new agreement with Aluminium Bahrain B.S.C. as long-term partners of the circuit.



“We are especially honoured to have Alba as a partner, based on their status as a flagship company for The Kingdom of Bahrain and global leaders in their industry.



“BIC and Alba have enjoyed a partnership over the past 16 years and it is with great delight that we continue our affiliation. We look forward to continue benefitting mutually from our partnership over the period to come.”