The highly anticipated start to the weekend’s events in the Formula 1 Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix 2020 will take place from March 19 to 22 at Bahrain International Circuit (BIC).

The four-day event is set to LIGHT IT UP! with the very best of global motorsport and non-stop family entertainment.

Bahrain Grand Prix 2020 is the second of a record 22 rounds on the 2020 FIA Formula 1 World Championship. It will be the first night race of the season and BIC will be joining Formula 1 and national carrier Gulf Air in commemorating their 70th anniversaries.

Three highly competitive support series will be complementing the weekend’s Formula 1 action. These include the returning FIA Formula 2 Championship and the Porsche Sprint Challenge Middle East. Plus the FIA Formula 3 Championship, which will be making its Bahrain Grand Prix debut.

Headlining the off-track entertainment will be the series of fantastic concerts by three of the biggest names in music today. Kicking off the live performances will be Grammy Award-winning producer, songwriter and DJ Afrojack. He will be on the Friday (March 20) night of the race weekend. Then, on Saturday (March 21), global superstar Khalid and Top 10 DJ and producer Don Diablo will perform. It will be an epic night of music.

Fans are urged not to miss out on this year’s race weekend. Tickets to the Bahrain Grand Prix are selling fast. All those excited to attend are advised to purchase theirs as soon as possible.

All who purchase a Main Grandstand ticket will have a chance to take home a pair of Formula 1 Paddock Club three-day passes. Worth almost US$10,000 in an exciting new raffle. This is the first time this prestigious prize has ever been offered for the Bahrain Grand Prix.

Interested race-goers have until March 7 to buy their Main Grandstand ticket in order to be a part of the draw. Those who have already secured their Main Grandstand seats have also already been entered automatically.

The grand prize of two Formula 1 Paddock Club passes will give the winners access to one of the most exclusive locations from where to enjoy this year’s Bahrain Grand Prix.

A four-day Main Grandstand tickets costs BD150 apiece, while a Batelco Grandstand ticket for all four days is BD120. There are also Batelco Grandstand tickets for only Saturday and Sunday priced at BD100 apiece; and also Friday-only tickets at BD60 each. Furthermore, a four-day ticket to the Turn One Grandstand costs BD100; whereas University and Victory Grandstand four-day tickets are BD60 apiece.

Also as a part of the entertainment, BIC is bringing back one of the crowd-favourites from last year’s race. It is also literally the biggest attraction at BIC’s F1 Village vending area. The 42-metre high giant Ferris Wheel, with 27 gondolas. It will once again tower over the circuit. There will also be a carousel-like Ghost Rider speed ride to enjoy.

Amongst the loads of other attractions are carnival games, kids’ play areas, stage acts and roaming acts such as renowned street performer Abraham Thill, a life-sized Toy Brigade, a Hot Air Balloons travelling parade, Funky Style Band from Italy, Jam Batucada musical show from Spain, long-time favourites at BIC events Dr. Bubbles and Pop the Balloonman, and so much more.