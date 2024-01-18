BIC hosts F1 Bahrain GP 2024 coordination meetings

- Advertisement -

Bahrain International Circuit (BIC) held its annual coordination meeting with officials from various ministries and government agencies in preparation for the Kingdom’s hosting of the 20th anniversary of the Formula 1 Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix.

The highly anticipated event, themed “20 Years of a Modern Classic”, will be the opening round of the 2024 FIA Formula 1 World Championship, and it is scheduled to take place from February 29-March 2 at “The Home of Motorsport in the Middle East”.

BIC is keen to work closely with state institutions to ensure the success of hosting the largest annual sporting and entertainment extravaganza in the region, which attracts tens of thousands of fans from different parts of the world.

The meeting, held at Four Seasons Hotel Bahrain Bay, was chaired by BIC Chief Executive Shaikh Salman bin Isa Al Khalifa and attended by a number of senior officials from the circuit.

They discussed the latest preparations and necessary coordinated efforts with the Kingdom’s ministries and government offices to hold the landmark occasion.

Also during the meeting, BIC Corporate Services Director Beshara Abdu Beshara gave a presentation on the race weekend, detailing its most prominent activities, the organisational plan for hosting, and the procedures for receiving the Formula 1 teams and fans coming into Bahrain from across the globe.

Beshara also spoke about the required coordination regarding the entry of crowds to BIC, traffic control, logistics, and all other matters related to the event.

The F1 Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix 2024 will be the Kingdom’s first-ever Saturday night race. It is the sixth time that BIC is hosting the first round of the new F1 season, following previous editions in 2006, 2010, 2021, 2022 and 2023.

Prior to the race weekend, Bahrain is also set to host three days of F1 Aramco Pre-Season Testing 2024 from February 21-23.

For more information, visit bahraingp.com, call the BIC Hotline on +973-17450000, or follow the circuit’s official social media accounts.