BIC to kick off F1 season with a historic Saturday night race

- Advertisement -

The 2024 Formula 1 season will start with a bang, as Bahrain International Circuit (BIC) will host the first-ever Saturday night race.

The Formula 1 Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix will take place from February 29 until March 2, which will mark the 20th anniversary of BIC hosting the opening round.

The calendar for the 2024 season comprises 24 races, starting in Bahrain and concluding in Abu Dhabi on December 8.

The first two races of the 2024 Formula 1 season will be held on Saturdays, a break from tradition. This is to accommodate Ramadan, which begins on Sunday, March 10. The Saudi Arabian Grand Prix has been moved to Saturday, March 9, and the Bahrain Grand Prix, which is exactly a week before Saudi Arabia, has also been moved to a Saturday. Pre-season testing is slated to take place in Bahrain from February 21 to 23.

- Advertisement -

“To have our 20th-anniversary race to start the 2024 season is a huge honour for us, and we plan to ensure this landmark event will offer a lifetime of memories for fans,” said BIC chief executive Shaikh Salman bin Isa Al Khalifa.

“We offer our particular thanks to Formula 1 for yet again placing their trust in us to kick off the new season in style”.

BIC’s inaugural Summer Early Bird promotion offers fans up to a 20 per cent discount on F1 2024 tickets. The Early Bird sale will only be available for 10 days, during which fans are encouraged to take advantage of these exclusive prices. To secure tickets, visit bahraingp.com or call +973-17450000.

This year, in an effort to streamline travel and logistics, Formula 1 has attempted to cluster races in nearby locations. For example, the Bahrain and Saudi Arabian Grands Prix will be held consecutively, eliminating the need for teams to make an additional trip back home between races.

Additionally, the Chinese Grand Prix, absent for four years due to various circumstances, returns to the calendar. Japan has been moved from its usual slot in September to April, after Australia and before China. And Azerbaijan has been moved to a week before Singapore.

The 2024 season will feature three triple-headers, including a three-week gap between the Singapore Grand Prix in September and the race in Austin in October, which follows the traditional summer break.

A year ago, F1 announced a 24-race schedule for 2023, but it didn’t quite work out. First China was cancelled, then, just days beforehand, the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix also dropped off due to the terrible flooding in the Italian region.