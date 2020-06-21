BIC lauds 2 Seas Motorsport for faultless run in 24H of Le Mans Virtual 2020

Bahrain International Circuit (BIC) Chief Executive Shaikh Salman bin Isa Al Khalifa congratulated today His Majesty the King’s Personal Representative His Highness Shaikh Abdulla bin Hamad Al Khalifa and His Highness Shaikh Isa bin Abdulla Al Khalifa for the outstanding success of 2 Seas Motorsport in the 24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual 2020.

With HH Shaikh Isa bin Abdulla amongst the participating drivers, 2 Seas Motorsport finished an impressive fourth overall from a highly competitive field that saw 49 other teams.

The teams were represented by a 200-strong roster of competitors from 37 different countries, featuring some of the world’s best professional drivers, including ex-Formula 1 champions Fernando Alonso and Jenson Button; current Formula 1 superstars Max Verstappen, Charles Leclerc, Lando Norris and Pierre Gasly; and a number of leading World Endurance Championship talents. They were joined by top sim racers as they battled it out on 170 different simulators.

HH Shaikh Isa bin Abdulla raced alongside his three 2 Seas Motorsport teammates, namely British Formula E driver Oliver Rowland, and Esports racers Rory Macduff and Devin Braune.

On this occasion, Shaikh Salman bin Isa lauded HH Shaikh Abdulla bin Hamad and HH Shaikh Isa bin Abdulla for their leading role in showcasing the capabilities of the Bahraini motorsport community to the rest of the world, and wished them further accomplishments in future events.