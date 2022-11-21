BIC launches 2023 F1 ticket sales with incredible Early Bird discounts of up to 20%

- Advertisement -

Bahrain International Circuit (BIC), “The Home of Motorsport in the Middle East”, announced today the launch of ticket sales to the 2023 Formula 1 Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix 2023 with a limited time Early Bird discount of up to 20 per cent off.

With 2022 yet again delivering record crowds at BIC and the sport experiencing unparalleled popularity around the world, tickets are expected to sell quickly, so fan are urged to make the most of the Early Bird and book now to get the best seats. The 20% discount period is valid for a limited time only.

Whilst F1 concludes its 2022 season, BIC’s preparations for the 2023 race are well underway. Bahrain’s greatest sports and entertainment spectacle is expected to be bigger and better than ever before, offering fans a unique combination of the very best of racing and spectacular action off the track.

Bahrain also has the honour of again opening the 2023 season, so fans in Bahrain will be the first to see the new cars, new driver line ups and all the uncertainty and anticipation that the first race of a new season brings.

BIC’s Early Bird discount covers ticket prices to all grandstands. Those wishing to purchase tickets to the Main Grandstand can get a 20% reduction, while tickets to all other grandstands including the Batelco, Turn 1 and Victory Grandstands can be bought with a 15% discount. Fans should note that tickets will not be available for the University Grandstand.

BIC Chief Executive Shaikh Salman bin Isa Al Khalifa commented: “Following the record turnout, electric atmosphere and incredible racing of our 2022 Grand Prix, we are looking forward to yet another special and memorable F1 weekend next year, where once again we will have the honour of opening the new season.

“Based on the demand we saw for this year’s race and the huge global interest in F1, I would urge fans to get booking quickly as we launch our Early Bird sales.

“Whilst the F1 season draws to a close, at BIC we are well underway in preparing for Bahrain’s biggest sports and entertainment show next March. We are aiming for something very special for 2023.

The ticket prices under the BIC’s Early Bird discount are below:

Discounts are also available for children aged three to 12 at 50 per cent off, with reductions also available to students, those with additional needs and senior citizens. Full details are available on BIC’s official website bahraingp.com.

Next year’s Bahrain Grand Prix will mark its 19th edition and 10th race at night under BIC’s state-of-the-art floodlights.

For more information on the event and other events at BIC, visit bahraingp.com or call the BIC Hotline on +973-17-450000.