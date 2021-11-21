BIC launches early bird ticket sales for F1 2022 with up to 20% off

Listen to this article now

Bahrain International Circuit (BIC) today launched tickets for the 2022 Formula 1 Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix.

This will be a landmark event for the sport as it enters a new era of regulations and cars which promise unpredictable racing.

Tickets for this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, taking place on March 18-20, 2022, have been launched together with a special Early Bird discount for all Grandstands. For a limited time only, fans can receive a 20% discount on main grandstand tickets, with 15% discount available on all other stands.

“Our 2022 race promised to be something extra special,” BIC Chief Executive Sheikh Salman bin Isa Al Khalifa said.

“It marks a new and exciting era for the sport, offering fans this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to be the first in the world to witness these incredible new cars racing right here at The Home of Motorsport in the Middle East.

“Ticket prices for our race are amongst the most competitive on the F1 calendar and fans can benefit further by securing their tickets now to take advantage of our early bird offer. We are working on an exciting package of concerts, family entertainment and fan experiences and look forward to updating further with our plans over the coming weeks.”

Tickets can be purchased online at Bahraingp.com or via the BIC sales Hotline (+973) 17450000 with the following discounts.

Main Grandstand (All days), standard ticket (inc. VAT): BD 165; discount: 20%

Batelco Grandstand (All days), standard ticket (inc. VAT): BD 130; discount: 15%

Batelco Grandstand (Friday only), standard ticket (inc. VAT): BD 15; discount: 15%

Batelco Grandstand (Saturday and Sunday), standard ticket (inc. VAT): BD 110; discount: 15%

Turn 1 (All days), standard ticket (inc. VAT): BD 110; discount: 15%

University (All days), standard ticket (inc. VAT): BD 65; discount: 15%

Victory (All days), standard ticket (inc. VAT): BD 65; discount: 15%

Discounts are also available for children aged 3 to 12 at 50% off, with reductions also available to students, those with special needs and senior citizens. Full details are available at Bahraingp.com.

The 2022 Formula 1 Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix will mark the first of a record-breaking 23 race season. In addition to Formula 1, F2 and F3 have both been confirmed as support races and season openers in Bahrain. The Porsche Sprint Cup Middle East will also take place over the race weekend.

BIC is also planning a schedule of outstanding off-track entertainment, to include major international concert acts, unique fan experiences and entertainment for all the family.