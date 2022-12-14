BIC lines up fantastic programs to mark Bahrain’s National Day

- Advertisement -

Bahrain International Circuit (BIC) has lined up a series of events and activities this weekend to mark Bahrain’s 51st National Day and the Anniversary of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa’s Accession to the Throne.

These will be headlined by a spectacular firework display in Bahrain marking the occasion on Friday evening in Sakhir. The show is scheduled to begin at 7pm, and BIC has invited all to attend and be a part of this colourful celebrations.

The National Day fireworks are traditionally held annually at BIC and they draw massive crowds of families of all nationalities who flock to the circuit and to the surrounding areas from where they have access to different vantage points of the spectacular show.

BIC will also be hosting a Batelco fitness on track activity early Friday morning, and a motorbike parade, and BIC’s track experience on Saturday to mark the special occasion.

Batelco fitness on track will be taking place from 6am to 10am on Friday, so members of the public can get an early start to their long weekend and enjoy a workout with family and friends.

The activity can be enjoyed either on foot or on a bicycle within the unique setting of a world-class motorsport facility, BIC said.

BIC will also host the activity on Tuesday evening as in every edition the turnout is tremendous, with individuals and groups of all ages taking part as they look to keep physically active.

Those interested in participating are advised to book online in advance on BIC’s official website bahraingp.com or by calling the BIC Hotline on +973-17450000.

All who register must pay upon booking. The cost to take part is BD2 for cyclists and BD1 for runners. Those under the age of 12 can participate for free if accompanied by a paying adult.

A motorbike parade organized by the Bahrain Motorcycle Commission will follow from 10am at BIC. The event will feature more than 300 bikers from Bahrain and across the GCC who will be coming together to celebrate the National Day.

The Track Experience on Saturday will feature thrills in both the BNI Clio Cup Experience and in SR3 and SR1 Radicals.

The BNI Clio Cup Experience includes both a drive and a passenger ride in a Renault Clio Cup car, fitted with a 220bhp engine, a sequential gearbox, and high-performance brakes. The activity gives participants their first ride into the world of motorsport in a high-octane, turbo-boosted sports car and it will surely get the heart racing.

Those who take part in this activity will be given a user-friendly and simple briefing followed by the driving experience on the track with a professional in a lead-follow manner, while the passenger ride is the ultimate co-pilot experience.

The drive in the BNI Clio Cup Experience can be purchased for BD121, while the passenger ride costs BD27.500 per person.

A Radical SR1 drive can be enjoyed in an SR1 car that boasts an engine that can generate 185bhp. It launches from zero to 100kph in 3.6 seconds and has a top speed of 222kph. This drive costs BD132, and completing the BNI Clio Cup drive is a prerequisite to taking part in the SR1 experience.

In addition to this, a passenger experience in a Radical SR3 car is also on offer at a cost of BD38.500.