BIC Prepares for F1 with Airport Coordination Meeting

Bahrain International Circuit (BIC), ‘The Home of Motorsport in the Middle East’, held a coordination meeting today with a number of concerned parties as part of preparations to host Formula 1 Aramco Pre-Season Testing 2025 and the Formula 1 Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix 2025.

The meeting took place with Bahrain International Airport (BIA), Civil Aviation Affairs, Bahrain Airport Services, a number of airlines, Customs Affairs at the Ministry of Interior, and National, Passports and Residence Affairs.

It was held at BIA and was attended by senior officials from the aforementioned entities.



From the circuit, BIC Administration Director Abdulrahman Qarata and BIC Corporate Services Director Beshara Abdu Beshara were on hand.

They discussed updated plans to host motorsport’s elite for both F1 Aramco Pre-Season Testing 2025 from 26 to 28 February as well as the F1 Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix 2025 from 11 to 13 April.



The plans were reviewed during the meeting, in addition to arrangements for receiving the participating delegations as well as fans, in addition to arranging the smooth entry of shipments into the Kingdom for testing and the grand prix.



Other important plans discussed included the re-introduction of various checkpoints along the roads leading to BIC, increasing the capacity at the circuit’s car parks, expanding the entrance gates for fans, installing three temporary pedestrian bridges designated for the ease and safety of fans’ movement between the parking lots and the gates, and adding new taxi stations.



BIC is keen to coordinate with government agencies and state institutions to ensure the successful hosting of the largest annual sporting events in the Middle East, which attracts thousands of fans from around the world each year.

