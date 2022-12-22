BIC signs landmark lead partnership deals with Beyon and nogaholding

- Advertisement -

Bahrain International Circuit today announced two landmark lead partnership deals, with The Oil and Gas Holding Company B.S.C. (closed) (nogaholding) and Beyon, the parent company for Batelco and the Beyon digital companies, representing a new era of collaboration between The Home of Motorsport in the Middle East and two of Bahrain’s most prestigious organisations.

The new partnerships were recognised at a special signing ceremony at Bahrain International Circuit, hosted by BIC’s Chief Executive Sheikh Salman bin Isa Al Khalifa, in the presence of nogaholding Group Chief Executive Officer Mark Thomas and Sheikh Bader Al Khalifa, Chief Communications and Sustainability Officer at Beyon . The event was also attended by other senior representative from the three organisations, as well as members of the local media.

nogaholding expands racing and community partnership programme

nogaholing has been a long-term title partner of the FIA World Endurance Championship 8 hours of Bahrain, through Bapco. Under the new partnership, the title sponsorship will run for at least an additional three years, with nogaholding set to benefit from the growing popularity and participation in the world’s highest profile endurance racing event.

In addition to this, nogaholding will also become, for the first time ever, the title partner of F2 and F3 pre-season testing, set to take place in February at BIC. These two racing series are a critical support for developing young driver talent, with the racers of today becoming the world champions of the future. Lewis Hamilton, Charles Leclerc, Lando Norris and countless other drivers have followed this path to success.

BIC is also grateful to nogaholding for its continuous involvement in local racing. It has been a key participant in the Bahrain Drag Racing Championship over many years, ensuring that the NHRA championship retains its globally competitive position in drag racing. It is also very active in karting, entering teams in several local championships.

nogaholding will also further develop its Green Ticket partnership with BIC, which was initiated at WEC this year. This important initiative supports local environmental projects in Bahrain by donating a proportion of funds generated by ticket sales, matched by partners, directly to Government led projects. For WEC 2022, the fund supported the delivery of mangrove plantations. In addition, nogaholding also becomes a support partner for the Beyon Money F1 Fan Village, taking place in the two weeks before the F1 race.

Beyon expands its partnership with BIC as support partner of the FIA World Endurance Championship, whilst extending its commitment to F1 Fan Village and Fitness on Track

Through its new partnership, Beyon has extended its support to the F1 Fan Village, an initiative that Beyon has been involved in since the launch of the very first F1 Fan Village which took place last year in the two weeks before the F1 race weekend. Attracting crowds of thousands, the two-week programme of entertainment, music, F1 activations, craft stalls and local artists in Block 338 was a huge success. The ongoing partnership with Beyon will support an even bigger fan festival for 2023 and beyond.

Additionally, as part of its new partnership, Beyon has also become a support partner of the World Endurance Championship, joining at a time where the series is experiencing a new wave of global popularity and interest, as a major FIA Championship and one of the biggest annual events at BIC.

Beyon has also confirmed its commitment as a partner to Fitness on Track. This event was launched in April 2021, with Batelco, part of the Beyon group of companies, as a lead partner from the start, with the purpose of encouraging people to adopt a healthy and active lifestyle. This event has now become a regular programme within the BIC seasonal calendar with cyclists and runners of all ages regularly making use of the events for improving fitness and wellbeing.

Beyon is also expanding its branding and naming presence at the circuit. The company already had the naming rights for the grandstand along the Oasis straight section of the circuit, which will now be named the Beyon grandstand and the Beyon straight respectively, celebrating one of the most action-packed parts of the circuit.

nogaholding and Beyon’s annual partnerships deliver comprehensive hospitality and branding benefits as well as supporting National Day Festival

Part of nogaholding’s and Beyon’s annual partnership is a comprehensive hospitality package which including making use of the power of F1 for providing the ultimate hospitality experiences for clients and guests.

Both parties have also committed to a sponsorship programme which supports Bahrain’s National Day celebrations.

Commenting on the new partnerships, Sheikh Salman bin Isa Al Khalifa, Chief Executive of Bahrain International Circuit, said:

“We are hugely grateful to both nogaholding and Beyon for the support they have given us ever since the BIC’s beginnings, but also for this renewed commitment in their partnerships with us. So much of what we do at BIC is only possible because of the effort and support of these partners and we are truly grateful for that.

“These new landmark lead partnerships reflect the success we have enjoyed together since 2004, but also offers us a renewed focus to the future. Whilst both organisations will continue to benefit from their involvement and support of many of our racing events, we are pleased to continue to expand our partnership to include a number of key environmental and community projects.”

Commenting on the partnership, Mr. Mark Thomas, Group Chief Executive Officer of nogaholding, said:

“We are thrilled to renew our partnership and support the BIC as they continue to position the Kingdom on the world’s map. With the establishment of the environmental fund through this partnership, we will be able to accelerate our sustainability commitments and move a step closer towards fulfilling our net-zero emission goals in line with the vision of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, and the aspirations of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister for this sector.”

Commenting on the signing, Sheikh Bader Al Khalifa, Chief Communications and Sustainability Officer at Beyon:

“It gives us great pleasure to announce the lead partnership with the BIC during this momentous time for Beyon. Last week, we have launched Beyon, the new parent company for Batelco and the Beyon digital companies, and we see this as the ideal time to further expand our long-standing partnership with the BIC. We believe that this partnership brings new areas of collaboration in different aspects, as the company has grown in scale and scope.”

“With Beyon now being a lead partner, it gives us the opportunity to not only support motorsports, but also other community-based activities such as the F1 Fan Village and Fitness on Track, which appeal to a wider range of audience.”