BIC ticketholder competition offers unique chance to win WEC pre-race grid walk

Bahrain International Circuit (BIC) is giving the chance for another three lucky fans to win an exclusive pre-race grid walk at this weekend’s (Editor’s note: Friday and Saturday, November 5 and 6) FIA WEC Bapco 8 Hours of Bahrain—the final round of the 2021 FIA World Endurance Championship (WEC) and the second event in the first-ever WEC double-header.



Ticketholders attending the season-finale are invited to take part in the exciting competition through BIC’s Instagram account, for the chance to come away with a “money can’t buy” experience.



Last week, three winners emerged for the FIA WEC Bapco 6 Hours of Bahrain, and another trio are set to be awarded this week. The winners will be selected randomly and three pairs of passes will be given out.



The pre-race grid walk is a fantastic opportunity to get as close to the WEC race cars, drivers and teams as possible just moments before they battle it out in the WEC’s 2021 finale.



It will take place along the Main Straight of BIC’s 5.412-kilometre track, between the Main Grandstand and the WEC teams’ Pit Lane, giving the winners an unbelievable vantage point usually only experienced by those competing in the sport.



Fans who have yet to purchase their tickets are advised to do so today in order to take part in the contest.



Tickets cost just BD5 for adults and BD2.5 for children aged three to 12 years old. Kids under three are free, whilst there are also further discounts available for students, those with special needs and senior citizens.



The ticket prices offer one of the most affordable ways to witness a World Championship motorsport event. Full details are available at bahraingp.com.



Spectator entry policy for the races will be in line with the Kingdom of Bahrain’s prevailing COVID-19 traffic light system. Under the current green conditions, entry is permitted to all. However, should the traffic light status change, entry restrictions will be in place in line with Government direction.

For full eligibility criteria for those wishing to buy tickets to enjoy this weekend’s race, visit BIC’s official website bahraingp.com or call the BIC Hotline on +973-17-450000.