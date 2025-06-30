BIC to host historic Formula 1 Pre-Season Testing twice in February 2026

Formula 1 and the FIA announced today that Bahrain International Circuit (BIC) will be hosting Formula 1 Pre-Season Testing 2026 across two exciting three-day sessions in February next year.



With F1 set to begin a new era with a host of transformative new regulations and an 11th team joining the grid, the six days of testing will be held in the Kingdom from 11 to 13 February and from 18 to 20 February. It will be an incredible chance for F1 fans to witness the next generation of F1 in action ahead of the 2026 campaign.



Next year’s test will be the sixth consecutive year that Sakhir has been selected as the venue for F1 pre-season testing. The tests were first held at ‘The Home of Motorsport in the Middle East’ in 2009 and then again in 2014. They have since taken place in Bahrain each year from 2021.



The event will bring together all 11 F1 teams as they prepare for the upcoming FIA Formula 1 World Championship. It will be the first opportunity for fans in Bahrain and worldwide to see the brand new Cadillac F1 Team, which is set to join McLaren, Mercedes, Ferrari, Red Bull Racing, Williams, Haas, Racing Bulls, Aston Martin, Kick Sauber, and Alpine in motorsport’s top flight.



The pre-season tests will pave the way for the start of the new season, which will kick off a couple of weeks later with the Australian Grand Prix weekend, scheduled for 6 to 8 March in 2026. The season will continue with races in China and Japan, before returning to the Kingdom for the F1 Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix 2026 from 10 to 12 April – the fourth round of the 24-race championship.



BIC Chief Executive Shaikh Salman bin Isa Al Khalifa commented: “It is once again a tremendous honour to be selected as the host venue for F1 Pre-season Testing in 2026.



“With so much to look forward to next year with the introduction of the new regulations and Cadillac F1 Team joining the grid, the tests will be an historic and hugely important occasion for the sport.



“We extend our thanks to Formula 1, the FIA and all the teams for choosing Bahrain yet again. We look forward to welcoming them and fans from around the world to Sakhir in February, and seeing the new cars in action.”



At next season’s pre-season testing, F1 enthusiasts will have the chance to see the sport’s superstar drivers and their teams hard at work developing their cars ahead of the season. Pre-registration is open now at Bahraingp.com, where fans can register there interest in attending pre-season testing and the race next year. Those registered will be able to take advantage of a priority booking window, which, once launched, will offer the best seats at the best prices.



For more information on F1 Pre-Season Testing 2026 and other events at BIC, visit bahraingp.com, call the BIC Hotline at +973-17450000, or follow the circuit on social media.