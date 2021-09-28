BIC’s launches ticket sales for WEC season finale double-header

Listen to this article now

Bahrain International Circuit (BIC) announced today the launch of ticket sales for the first-ever FIA World Endurance Championship (WEC) double-header in the Kingdom, taking place this October and November in Sakhir.



Tickets have gone on sale today, with fans able to experience the Spirit of Le Mans with the very best of global endurance racing, together with support races and entertainment to keep fans of all ages gripped for both race weekends.



The final two rounds of the WEC’s 2021 season at “The Home of Motorsport in the Middle East”, kick off with the Bapco 6 Hours of Bahrain on October 29 and 30, and to be followed the very next weekend by the Bapco 8 Hours of Bahrain on November 5 and 6. The different race durations will make for two varied spectacles, as the six-hour event will be held completely in daylight conditions whilst the eight-hour race will begin during the day and end at night, offering contrasting challenges for drivers and teams. A total of 32 cars are expected to take part, in addition to the support races.

Commenting in the launch, Sheikh Salman bin Isa Al Khalifa, Chief Executive of Bahrain International Circuit said: “We are excited to launch ticket sales for this unique double-header season finale. All four champions are set to be crowned right here in Bahrain with a grid of 32 cars, in addition to our popular support races. We also expect a superb programme of family entertainment off the track and so I would urge fans to get booking. I also take this opportunity to thank our race sponsor Bapco, which has been a long-term supporter of this event.”



Frédéric Lequien, FIA WEC CEO,added: “We’re delighted to visit Bahrain for the WEC’s first-ever double-header and it’s even more exciting that we can have fans back in the grandstands in order to see our 2021 World Champions crowned. Sheikh Salman and the Bahrain International Circuit team always make us feel very welcome and it will be a pleasure to round out our first-ever Hypercar season with not only one, but two races, at this very special race track.”

Ticket prices to each race weekend offer one of the most affordable ways to witness a World Championship motorsport event. Ticket’s cost just BD5 for adults (BD8 for both events) and BD2.5 for children aged 3 to 12 years old (BD4 for both events). Kids under 3 are free, whilst there are also further discoults availabe for students, those with special needs and senior citizens. Hospitality packages are also available for race day on both weekends. Full details are available at bahraingp.com.



Spectator entry policy for the race will be in line with The Kingdom of Bahrain’s prevailing Covid-19 traffic light system. Under the current green conditions, entry is permitted to all. However, should the traffic light status change, entry restrictions will be in place in line with Government direction, with ticket holders permitted entry subject to Covid-19 vaccination or recovery status. Full details can be found at www.healthalert.gov.bh.

Both events will feature plenty of on-track action aside from WEC, with support races including the Porsche Sprint Challenge Middle East. There will also be plenty of entertainment for the whole family to enjoy all throughout the weekends. More details of what will be on offer at BIC all through the back-to-back WEC weekends will be announced very soon.



The WEC’s 2021 season has so far been nothing short of spectacular, especially with the introduction of the all-new top Hypercar class, which will make its debut Bahrain appearance. With this season’s championship standings still up in the air, all racing categories will crown their champions in Bahrain:

In Hypercars, only nine points currently separate the category leading Toyota Gazoo Racing teams.

LMP2 will see the closest battle of all with just 23 points separating the top five crews.

LMGTE Pro sees just 15 points separating Ferrari which is leading the category and Porsche currently second.

LMGTE Am sees the dominant AF Corse No. 83 Ferrari 488 GTE Evo at the top of the standings with a total of 102 points and with a comfortable lead over TF Sport in second with 65.5 points. However, with 14 cars in this competitive category anything could happen.

For full eligibility criteria for those wishing to buy tickets to attend the races, or for other information on the highly anticipated events, visit BIC’s official website www.bahraingp.com or call the BIC Hotline on +973-17-450000.