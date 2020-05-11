Tuesday, May 12, 2020
Big Data Coronavirus

Big Data Analysis of Coronavirus Impact by Dr. Jassim Haji

We have been discussing for the past 24 months amongst Artificial Intelligence experts, that Health and Education sectors in the Middle East need to start embarking towards AI in their industries and there is no escape from this path, and AI will reshape jobs and economy.

AI in virus detection

New technology like infrared thermometers potentially unreliable, devices known as “thermometer guns”  are becoming increasingly commonplace in the east, where health workers regularly check people’s temperatures. Somewhat behind the scenes, however, more futuristic technology powered by artificial intelligence is helping to identify coronavirus symptoms, find new treatments, and track the spread of the disease. Meanwhile, robots are making interactions with and treatment of sick patients easier. Powerful surveillance tech including facial recognition-enabled cameras and drones  is also helping find people who might be sick or who aren’t wearing masks.

For now, most of this tech has been deployed in China, though it’s worth keeping an eye out for it elsewhere. Like the virus, the deployment of this next-generation tech is bound to spread.

Coronavirus has cleared the way for robots

Coronavirus is contagious and hard to contain, which means that it’s safer for many human-to-human interactions to be done remotely. Both in hospitals and in public, remote communication means that patients avoid transmitting the disease and health workers save time on simple tasks. This has cleared the way for robots and lots of other automated technologies to help out. Now, robots are being used to disinfect rooms, communicate with isolated people, take vital information, and deliver medications (and anything else someone might need).

A robot helped doctors treat an American man diagnosed with the novel coronavirus. The robot, which carried a stethoscope, helped the patient communicate with medical staff while limiting their own exposure to the illness.

AI is also lending a hand in diagnosing the illness. Several hospitals in China are using AI-based software to scan through CT images of patients’ lungs to look for signs of Covid-19, the infection caused by the novel coronavirus.

At the same time, the coronavirus epidemic has also inspired several drug companies to use artificial intelligence-powered drug discovery platforms to search for possible treatments. That process can involve using AI to find entirely new molecules that might be capable of treating the pneumonia-like illness, or mining through databases of already-approved drugs (for other illnesses) that might also work against Covid-19.

Importantly, while AI drug discovery might speed up the process of finding candidates for new drugs and treatments, there’s no guarantee that the technology will come up with anything better than what human scientists could find on their own.

Dr. Jassim Hajiby Dr. Jassim Haji

Previous articleTeach Entrepreneurship at an Early Age by Dhananjay Mahadev Datar
Next articleIndian Ladies Association donates to “Feena_Khair” Campaign

RELATED ARTICLES

Management Principles

AI to Combat Corona Virus by Dr. Jassim Haji

Artificial Intelligence (AI), Chatbots, Face Recognition and other technologies are proving to be our best hope of fighting Corona Virus and future outbreaks. Let...
Read more
Management Principles

AI to Forecast and Predict by: Dr. Jassim Haji

While the world is fire-fighting the COVID-19 virus epidemic and not learning from many past disasters to establish a scientific Disaster Recovery Plans, it...
Read more
Management Principles

Future Classrooms by Jassim Haji

Many schools and universities in Bahrain and around the world have closed doors and cancelled classes amid Corornavirus concerns. This opens the door for...
Read more
Management Principles

AI for the Maritime Industry by Jassim Haji

Bahrain’s history in shipping goes back all the way to 1883, with pioneers in the industry such as: Kanoo, ASRY, Maersk and BMMI.  Hence,...
Read more
Management Principles

AI for Cyber Security by Dr. Jassim Haji

AI provides a great layer of sophistication to Cyber security in the future. However, it also makes the life of people in the industry...
Read more
Management Principles

AI to Enhance CSR Strategy by: Dr. Jassim Haji

Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) is gaining more and more importance in the kingdom. Major industrial and financial companies in Bahrain are establishing solid CSR...
Read more

MOST READ

Foreign Minister receives ambassadors’ credentials

Inside Bahrain
The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dr. Abdullatif bin Rashid Alzayani, received today, through the Visual Communication Technology, copies of credentials of a number of...
Read more
PR This Week

Philippines Embassy joins the KHK Heroes Challenge

In collaboration with KHK Heroes, the Philippine Embassy has organized distribution of food packs, water, and masks to those in need in these trying...
PR This Week

Zain Bahrain announces special Ramadan offers

Zain Bahrain, a leading telecoms operator in the Kingdom, welcomes the month of Ramadan by introducing special new offers to keep customers connected with...
PR This Week

AUBH opens admissions with special allowances for academic year 2020-2021

The American University of Bahrain (AUBH), has announced that the admission process has opened and is proceeding as normal for the 2020-2021 academic year....
PR This Week

Indian Ladies Association donates to “Feena_Khair” Campaign

Indian Ladies Association donated BD501 to Feena_Khair, the national fundraising campaign to fight Covid - 19. The amount was collected from the members as part...
PR This Week

Gulf Air cooperates with local companies in importing 9 tons of medical supplies

In line with national efforts aimed at combating the Coronavirus (COVID-19), Gulf Air, the national carrier of the Kingdom of Bahrain, in coordination with...
PR This Week

UNEECO Group donates +BHD 50,000 to the “Feena Al Khair” National Campaign

The sons of Mr. Muhammad bin Abdullah Juma -H.E Mr. Abdulla Juma, Director and Mr Abdulrahman Juma, Chairman & Managing Director of Universal Electro...
Sports This Week

Second round of Tournaments by BOC eGaming Tournament with KHK eSports and Bahrain Comic Con takes place

Under the initiative of His Highness Sheikh Khaled bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Bahrain Olympic Committee Championship for electronic games in association with KHK...
Inside Bahrain

HM the King hails national efforts to serve Bahrain

His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al-Khalifa has today received at Al-Safriya Palace National Guard President General His Highness Shaikh Mohammed bin Isa Al-Khalifa...
PR This Week

BMMI and the Rotary Clubs in Bahrain collaborate to support virtual learning for students in need

The spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in Bahrain has particularly impacted the most vulnerable segments of the local community, and NGOs and corporations have...
Wheels and Gears

How Hyundai’s concept cars provide an outlook of the near future

Hyundai Motor recently revealed its latest concept EV “Prophecy”, the latest model to embody the company’s Sensuous Sportiness design identity. Like the company’s recent...
Inside Bahrain

The Ministry of Health delivers latest COVID-19 developments over WhatsApp

The Ministry of Health, in collaboration with partners WhatsApp and Facebook, has introduced a dedicated chat service in Arabic and English to deliver up-to-date...
Wheels and Gears

Brighten your Ramadan with exclusive offers from Al Haddad Motors

This holy month of Ramadan, Al Haddad Motors gives you all the right reasons to become a Mercedes-Benz owner. An array of offers on...
Entrepreneurial Journey

Teach Entrepreneurship at an Early Age by Dhananjay Mahadev Datar

Once I was having a conversation with my friend at his home over a cup of tea. My friend happened to be an entrepreneur...
Inside Bahrain

73 of Bahrain’s 76 private schools agree to reduce, postpone or reschedule fees

An overwhelming majority of the private schools in Bahrain agreed to reduce tuitions or ease burdens. "Of the 76 private schools, 73 said they were...
© GO ALIVE MEDIA
MORE STORIES
HM King National Efforts

HM the King hails national efforts to serve Bahrain

Indian Ladies Association Donation

Indian Ladies Association donates to “Feena_Khair” Campaign

Teach Entrepreneurship Young

Teach Entrepreneurship at an Early Age by Dhananjay Mahadev Datar

Carnegie Robotics UV scrubber_at_PIT

Carnegie Robotics retrofitted the airport’s floor-scrubbing robots with UV lights