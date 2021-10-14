BIGS returns in March after two-year hiatus

Listen to this article now

Under the patronage of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa and the support of Her Royal Highness Princess Sabeeka bint Ibrahim Al-Khalifa, Wife of His Majesty the King and President of the Consultative Council of the National Initiative for Agricultural Development, the Bahrain International Garden Show (BIGS) will be held on March 1, 2022.

The show will be open to the public from March 2nd to the 5th at the Bahrain International Exhibition Centre.

The Secretary-General of the National Initiative for Agricultural Development (NIAD) Her Excellency Shaikha Maram bint Isa Al Khalifa said that BIGS, organized by NIAD, returns after a two-year hiatus caused by the COVID pandemic.

BIGS will once more shed light on various agricultural technologies that contribute to the development and sustainability of the agricultural sector in the Kingdom, and to showcase agricultural products, solutions and innovations presented by major local and foreign companies participating in this important event, she added.

HE Shaikha Maram said that she expects a large participation from local and foreign exhibitors interested in presenting their designs, products, technologies and innovations to market various products such as flowers, seedlings, agricultural tools, pots, garden furniture, lighting equipment and all agricultural products and services.

The exhibition will also include both official and educational institutions and civil society institutions that will raise awareness about agricultural and environmental topics and showcase their programs and services.

The exhibition, under the theme “Water Renews Life”, will focus on the importance of water and on ways to preserve it to ensure its sustainability.

Several water-related topics will be presented at BIGS, including managing water consumption, the water-environment relationship, food and energy, water and climate change, water quality and drainage, and water sustainability.

The safe use of treated water, the correct water conservation methods in homes, agriculture and industry and encouraging investors to invest in water services for economic benefits will also be featured at the major event.