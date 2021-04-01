BIKC set to host back-to-back nights of exciting Rotax karting action

Bahrain International Circuit (BIC) is set to host back-to-back nights of exciting karting battles on Thursday and Friday as the action never stops at “The Home of Motorsport in the Middle East” in Sakhir.

BIC’s world-class karting facility, Bahrain International Karting Circuit (BIKC), will be the setting of the second and third rounds of the 2021 Bahrain Karting Sprint Championship (BKSC), featuring the Bahrain Rotax Max Challenge (BRMC).

High-octane racing will be held along BIKC’s 1.414-kilometre CIK-FIA track and it will feature competition in the BRMC’s various categories, including the Senior Max, Max Masters, Junior Max, Mini Max and Micro Max.

All the proceedings will be run with strict health protection measures in place, in line with government regulations and guidance.

Both rounds are to take place under BIKC’s bright floodlights, starting from 5pm and concluding with the podium ceremonies at around 8.30pm.

They follow a thrilling first round held in mid-March, in which Fahad Alkhaled (Senior Max), Fahad Almuqla (Junior Max), Luca Houghton (Mini Max) and Shaikh Rashid bin Salman Al Khalifa (Micro Max) clinched their respective victories in class.

All the karters will be racing in Rotax karts and will be gunning for wins, podiums, points and bragging rights in one of the most competitive karting championships in the entire Gulf.

For more information on the back-to-back events or on BIKC, visit bahraingp.com.