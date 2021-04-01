Thursday, April 8, 2021
BIKC Rotax Karting

BIKC set to host back-to-back nights of exciting Rotax karting action

Bahrain International Circuit (BIC) is set to host back-to-back nights of exciting karting battles on Thursday and Friday as the action never stops at “The Home of Motorsport in the Middle East” in Sakhir.

BIC’s world-class karting facility, Bahrain International Karting Circuit (BIKC), will be the setting of the second and third rounds of the 2021 Bahrain Karting Sprint Championship (BKSC), featuring the Bahrain Rotax Max Challenge (BRMC).

High-octane racing will be held along BIKC’s 1.414-kilometre CIK-FIA track and it will feature competition in the BRMC’s various categories, including the Senior Max, Max Masters, Junior Max, Mini Max and Micro Max.

All the proceedings will be run with strict health protection measures in place, in line with government regulations and guidance.

Both rounds are to take place under BIKC’s bright floodlights, starting from 5pm and concluding with the podium ceremonies at around 8.30pm.

They follow a thrilling first round held in mid-March, in which Fahad Alkhaled (Senior Max), Fahad Almuqla (Junior Max), Luca Houghton (Mini Max) and Shaikh Rashid bin Salman Al Khalifa (Micro Max) clinched their respective victories in class.

All the karters will be racing in Rotax karts and will be gunning for wins, podiums, points and bragging rights in one of the most competitive karting championships in the entire Gulf.

For more information on the back-to-back events or on BIKC, visit bahraingp.com.

Previous articleThe American University of Bahrain (AUBH) Announces its First Innovative Learning and Teaching Conference 2021: Lessons from COVID-19
Next articleNorthern Governor: Distribution of food baskets an extension of “Fina Khair” campaign

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports This Week

Leading Polish Official and Bahrain Minister of Youth and Sports Affairs Hail HH Shaikh Khalid’s Contributions to Sports

HE Mr Aymen bin Tawfiq Almoayyed, Minister of Youth and Sports Affairs, has congratulated HH Shaikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa, First Deputy President...
Read more
Sports This Week

Conor McGregor Congratulates H.H Sheikh Khaled bin Hamad Al Khalifa on BRAVE CF 50

Conor "The Notorious" McGregor congratulates the founder of BRAVE Combat Federation, His Highness Sheikh Khaled bin Hamad Al Khalifa, on BRAVE CF 50 and...
Read more
Sports This Week

BRAVE CF Celebrates Success Of HH Sh. Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa Vision At BRAVE CF 50

BRAVE Combat Federation was recognized as the fastest growing mixed martial arts promotion in 2018, and grew into the largest sports media property in...
Read more
Sports This Week

BIC Chairman and Chief Executive praises 2021 Formula 1 Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix Success

Following the conclusion of the 2021 Formula 1 Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix, Arif Rahimi, Chairman of Bahrain International Circuit, said: “We have witnessed yet...
Read more
Sports This Week

KHK MMA Secures 3 Wins At BRAVE CF Biggest Arab Fight Card In The World

KHK MMA showed off at BRAVE CF 48: Arabian Night on March 18 in Arad Fort at the Kingdom of Bahrain with exceptional and...
Read more
Sports This Week

BIKC hosts season-opening round of Bahrain Rotax Max Challenge

Bahrain International Karting Circuit (BIKC) hosted a thrilling first round of the 2021 Bahrain Karting Sprint Championship, featuring the Bahrain Rotax Max Challenge (BRMC). Four...
Read more

MOST READ

KFH Sponsors the BIBF’s New Auditorium in Bahrain Bay

PR This Week

Batelco and NBB Group Sign MoU Agreement Following a Tour to Batelco Hamala Data Center

Batelco received a delegation from the National Bank of Bahrain (NBB) Group, on a visit to the newly opened Batelco Data Center, located in...
PR This Week

Bahrain International Airport’s cutting edge environmental sustainability features are an effective weapon against COVID-19

Bahrain International Airport’s (BIA) new Passenger Terminal building was highlighted at a global conference as an example of how green building technologies can be...
Uncategorized

‘AGU’ Organises ‘Research Day’ on Monday

The College of Medicine and Medical Science (CMMS) at the Arabian Gulf University (AGU) is organising its annual Research Day activities on Monday April...
Inside Bahrain

HH Shaikh Nasser conveys HM King’s greetings to Serbian President

His Majesty the King’s Representative for Humanitarian Work and Youth Affairs HH Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa  conveyed greetings from His Majesty King...
Inside Bahrain

Rashid Equestrian Club holds 24th race

In the presence of the Chairman of the Rashid Equestrian and Horse Racing Club's High Committee His Highness Shaikh Isa bin Salman bin Hamad...
iGA

Finding Contacts is Easy with the Government Directory App!

Getting in touch with government officials, even senior ones, is much easier now, thanks to the Government Directory app. Provided by the Information & eGovernment...
Inside Bahrain

Diyar Al Muharraq welcomes the Bahrain Economic Development Board on a Tour of the City

Diyar Al Muharraq, the largest real estate development company in the Kingdom of Bahrain, welcomed the Bahrain Economic Development Board (EDB) on a Tour...
Inside Bahrain

Bahrain-India High Joint Committee holds meeting

The third ministerial meeting of the High Joint Commission (HJC) between the Kingdom of Bahrain and the friendly Republic of India was held today...
Inside Bahrain

Bahrain’s human rights record receives international acclaim

The Kingdom of Bahrain has received an international acclaim for its human rights track record. More than 24 international organisations, including 8 ones that...
Inside Bahrain

Registration for eGovernment Excellence Award 2021 Extended to 18th April

Registration for the eGovernment Excellence Award 2021 has been extended from Saturday, 10th to Sunday, 18th April 2021, the award’s Organizing Committee announced. Those...
PR This Week

KFH Sponsors the BIBF’s New Auditorium in Bahrain Bay

Bahrain Institute of Banking and Finance (BIBF) and Kuwait Finance House (KFH), one of the leading Islamic banks in the Kingdom and an integral...
Inside Bahrain

The National Medical Taskforce for Combating the Coronavirus (COVID-19) announces updated COVID-19 response starting from Eid al-Fitr

Following the presentation of updated findings and data to the Government Executive Committee, the National Medical Taskforce for Combating the Coronavirus (COVID-19), announced additional...
Inside Bahrain

Northern Governor: Distribution of food baskets an extension of “Fina Khair” campaign

Northern Governor, Ali bin Al-Shaikh Abdul Hussain Al-Asfoor, has affirmed that charity and humanitarian work is one of the characteristic features of the Bahraini...
Sports This Week

Leading Polish Official and Bahrain Minister of Youth and Sports Affairs Hail HH Shaikh Khalid’s Contributions to Sports

HE Mr Aymen bin Tawfiq Almoayyed, Minister of Youth and Sports Affairs, has congratulated HH Shaikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa, First Deputy President...
© GO ALIVE MEDIA
MORE STORIES
Diyar Al Muharraq

Diyar Al Muharraq welcomes the Bahrain Economic Development Board on a...

AFC FIFA

AFC Chief hosts luncheon in honour of FIFA President

eGovernment Excellence Award

Registration for eGovernment Excellence Award 2021 Extended to 18th April

Bahrain India High Joint Committee

Bahrain-India High Joint Committee holds meeting