BINOVATE 2025 to Drive Business Innovation

The National Office in Bahrain of BNI® (Business Network International), the world’s largest business networking organization announces BINOVATE 2025.

This exclusive 2 day event promises to be a game-changer, bringing together local and international businesses for an unparalleled opportunity to innovate, collaborate, and accelerate growth.

With a power-packed agenda, BINOVATE 2025 will host a series of thought-provoking workshops, insightful panel discussions, and high-impact keynote addresses.

Several regional and international businesses have already registered their participation and will be showcasing their products and services over the two days.

Local businesses , whether a startup, an SME, or a large corporation,, are also welcome to participate and gain global exposure and forge potential colloborations.

“We are thrilled to host BINOVATE 2025 in Bahrain,” said Arunoday Ganguly, the National Director of BNI BAHRAIN . “Our goal is to not only highlight the Kingdom as a regional hub for innovation but to also create a collaborative space where new ideas can take root, and valuable partnerships can flourish. We are confident that the event will serve as a catalyst for future growth, both for Bahrain and for the global business community.” BINOVATE will take place on 19th and 20th February at Crowne Plaza Bahrain.