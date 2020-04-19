BIPA Blog Showcases eTraining Opportunities for Government Employees

The Bahrain Institute of Public Administration (BIPA) has launched a blog to help government employees fully benefit from eLearning and training. The blog, accessible via the National Portal, bahrain.bh, is open to receive any enquires or suggestions about the eLearning until 23rd April, 2020.

This kind of blogs opens a new channel of direct communication channel between senior Bahrain government decision-makers and the public.

The launch of the blog follows an introductory discussion by BIPA Acting Director of Learning and Development Najem Salmeen that was broadcast via the Instalive feature of the iGA Instagram account, @iGABahrain.

The session covered axes of the eLearning, including providing training hours accredited by the Civil Service Bureau (CSB), and providing flexible self-learning anytime and anywhere. Launched in cooperation with the Information & eGovernment Authority (iGA), the move is to deploy advanced technologies in support of national efforts to containing the spread of the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19).

For more information, please contact the 80008001.